Dolphins 2024 Free Agent Departure Cut After One Year

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis was a second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL draft

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) tackles Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) tackles Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Less than a year after he left the Miami Dolphins via free agency, Raekwon Davis has been let go by his second NFL team.

Davis was released Thursday by the Indianapolis Colts with one year left on the two-year, $14 million contract he signed last offseason. With the move, the Colts will save $6.5 million of cap space.

In his only season with Indianapolis, Davis played all 17 games in a reserve role and finish with 15 tackles, including one for loss. He played a career-low 30 percent of the team's defensive snaps, this after his lowest total with the Dolphins in 2023 when he played 45 percent of the snaps.

In the Pro Football Focus rankings, Davis was ranked 113th out of 117 interior defensive linemen.

Because the Dolphins have three of their 2024 defensive linemen scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next week, maybe a return to Miami is a possibility as a space eater in the middle of the defensive line. Wherever he plays, Davis isn't likely to come close to the contract he got with the Colts last offseason.

Davis was among the seven players who left the Dolphins as unrestricted free agents last offseason, along with DeShon Elliott, Robert Hunt, Brandon Jones, Andrew Van Ginkel, Christian Wilkins and Cedrick Wilson Jr.

The first four in that group had a very good first season with their new team, especially Van Ginkel, who earned some NFL Defensive Player of the Year votes. Wilkins, of course, had his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders sidetracked by a foot injury.

DAVIS' TIME WITH THE DOLPHINS

After joining the Dolphins as one of the team's two second-round picks in 2020, Davis started 48 games for the team in his four seasons.

But his role diminished greatly in 2023 with the arrival of Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator when he started a then-career-low seven games along with his lower snap count.

In retrospect, Davis is among the long line of disappointing second-round picks of the past dozen years.

While the Dolphins hit with Jarvis Landry, Xavien Howard, Robert Hunt, Jevon Holland and, to a certain degree, Mike Gesicki, they had mis-hits or even whiffs with Daniel Thomas, Jonathan Martin, Jamar Taylor, Raekwon McMillan, Liam Eichenberg and so far Cam Smith.

