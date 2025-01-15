Dolphins 2024 Top 10: The Most Memorable Plays
The Miami Dolphins missed the playoffs in 2024 for the first time in three seasons, so it probably makes sense there weren't as many memorable plays as in the past two years.
We still managed to come up with our top 10 offensive plays of the season, starting with a couple from the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars and ending with one from the Week 17 victory against the Cleveland Browns.
Our list wound up featuring six offensive plays, compared to three on defense and one on special teams.
Here then is our list of the top 10 Dolphins plays of 2024:
1. JEVON HOLLAND'S FORCED FUMBLE
There really shouldn't be any debate about this one because the Dolphins appeared headed for a 24-7 deficit against Jacksonville with Travis Etienne on his way to the end zone before Holland came in from the side with a perfectly timed and placed punch on the ball to force the game-turning fumble.
2. THE TUA-TO-JONNU OT WINNER
Tua Tagovailoa had several memorable connections with Jonnu Smith in the tight end's first season in Miami, but it's impossible to top the game-winner in overtime against the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. We also almost should combine it with his 33-yard catch-and-run earlier in overtime.
3. KOHOU FOR THE KNOCKOUT
Cornerback Kader Kohou had a very impressive rebound season for the Dolphins defense, and the highlight clearly was his game-winning interception against the 49ers, which came with a big assist from Calais Campbell hitting Brock Purdy's arm as he was throwing the ball.
4. THE TUA-TO-TYREEK BOMB
This almost is a combo deal with the Jevon Holland play because it came immediately after and the 80-yard touchdown pulled the Dolphins to within 17-14 on their way to that 20-17 victory.
5. JONNU BOUNCES OFF DEFENDERS
We'll go with a second Jonnu Smith play here, the one where he turned a third-and-3 short completion into a 33-yard gain to the 1-yard line by playing pinball with Los Angeles Rams defenders.
6. TUA TIES IT AT BUFFALO
Tagovailoa's best performance came in the disappointing loss at Buffalo when he brought the Dolphins back a couple of times in the second half. The last time came when he moved around in the pociket to avoid pressure and found Jaylen Waddle for a touchdown.
7. EMMANUEL OGBAH'S MONDAY NIGHT INT
The Monday night loss against the Tennessee Titans started off well enough, with outside linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah's thigh interception of Will Levis after he dropped into coverage while Jalen Ramsey blitzed from the slot.
8. WASHINGTON STARTS THE LATE COMEBACK
Smith's overtime heroics against the Jets in Week 14 very well might not have been possible if not for rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington's clutch (and brilliant) 45-yard kickoff return after the Jets took a three-point lead with about a minute left.
9. HUNTLEY'S TD SCRAMBLE
While the sub-par backup quarterback performance was among the biggest stories of the season, Tyler Huntley had a very good outing at Cleveland in Week 17. And while he threw the ball well, the play that stood out was his scramble for a touchdown where he showed some impressive determination inside the 5-yard line.
10. ACHANE GOES THE DISTANCE
De'Von Achane didn't have a 100-yard rushing performance until the December game against San Francisco, and he reached that threshhold in style, with his 50-yard touchdown around right end.