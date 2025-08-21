All Dolphins

Dolphins 2025 Camp Finale: McDaniel Media Session Highlights

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media ahead of the joint practice against the Jacksonville Jaguars at training camp

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel
Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel / Alain Poupart - Miami Dolphins On SI
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media before his team hit the field for the last practice of training camp, a joint workout at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here were the highlights of McDaniel's media session:

HEALTH/INJURY UPDATES

-- Rookie first-round pick Kenneth Grant is day-to-day.

-- With De'Von Achane dealing with a calf injury, it provides opportunities for the other running backs on the roster. McDaniel also points out that Achane has "complete ownership of the playbook," which puts the onus on the other players to help in all facets of the position.

-- With Achane sidelined and Alexander Mattison on injured reserve, the Dolphins are short of proven commodities at running back, but McDaniel says he's comfortable with his group because he's seeing steady progress from the young players. Without naming them, that would be Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II.

-- CB Kendall Sheffield won't practice Thursday as he continues to deal with a soft-tissue injury. McDaniel talks about Sheffield being out "several days."

-- Tight end Darren Waller is expected to do more at practice Thursday, and McDaniel says he "can't wait" for Waller to show him his level of readiness for the start of the regular season. "I'm looking forward to him progressing in our offense steadily and pretty quickly."

Miami Dolphins TE Darren Waller (83)
Darren Waller was at Miami Dolphins practice for the first time Wednesday. / Alain Poupart - Miami Dolphins On SI

BRINGING JUDON ABOARD

-- "Because he's a dawg" is how McDaniel answers the question of, Why Judon? The Dolphins, of course signed Matthew Judon this week and he had a great "dawg" quote at the end of his media session Wednesday.

-- The addition of Judon will create some tougher decisions at the edge defender position, but McDaniel likes the added competition. McDaniel called the practice Wednesday, Judon's first with the team, may have been the best all camp for the position.

-- Tyreek Hill continues to miss practice, but McDaniel says the wide receiver has continued to remain present and engaged. Says the offense can benefit from having to work without the energy that Hill always brings.

-- For the preseason finale, McDaniel says his plan as of now is for the starters to play. How much action they will get will depend on what practice Thursday looks like. That obviously will not include injured players.

-- Asked who his Grim Reaper (the guy who tells players to bring their playbook to the GM because they're getting cut) is, McDaniel says he spreads the job because otherwise it would make for difficult intererpersonal relationships throughout the year for that one person. McDaniel says he doesn't like cutdown day and adds this year might be the worst because of all the close battles for final roster spots.

Alain Poupart
