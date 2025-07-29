Dolphins 2025 Camp: Practice 6 Recap
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice in front of fans at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday when they wore shoulder pads for the first time.
This easily was the longest practice of camp, coming in and about 1 hour, 45 minutes.
The festivities this time began with the team's theme song blasting over the loudspeakers with the four rookie free agent wide receivers — Andrew Armstrong, Monaray Baldwin, Theo Wease Jr. and A.J. Henning — pumping up the crowd before practice.
Cornerback Storm Duck was back at practice after being out Monday.
Along with the three players on injury lists — Liam Eichenberg, Waller and Ifeatu Melifonwu — center Aaron Brewer continues to miss practice with a lower-body injury that head coach Mike McDaniel said wasn't serious and tackle Bayron Matos is still out as he continues to recover from his scary upper-body injury.
Rookie safety Dante Trader Jr., a fifth-round pick from Maryland, missed a fourth consecutive practice and was joined on the absent list by Kader Kohou and B.J. Adams, along with TE Jalin Conyersl.
The one new player to miss practice Tuesday was linebacker Dequan Jackson.
Linebacker Chop Robinson wore the orange jersey as the player of the day Saturday.
PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
-- The first competitive drill of practice involved receivers vs. DBs, backs and tight ends vs. linebackers, and linemen against linemen.
-- As was the case Saturday, the first rep saw Minkah Fitzpatrick covering Tyreek Hill.
-- Jason Marshall Jr. had a nice pass breakup on that drill.
-- Isaiah Johnson punched the ball out after Erik Ezukanma caught a pass near the sideilne.
-- Ezukanma came back with a long reception against Johnson.
-- In the pass-rushing side, James Daniels had a great rep standing up Zach Sieler and that followed by Jonah Savaiinaea standing up Mohamed Kamara.
-- Daniell Brunskill stood up Jordan Phillipsl.
-- Addison West stood up Zeek Biggers.
-- Chop Robinson got around Ryan Hayes very quickly. On his next rep, Hayes kept Grayson Murphy outside and threw him to the ground.
-- Quinton Bell got around Austin Jackson.
-- Rookie free agent Alex Huntley had two good reps in this drill.
-- Kamara easily got around Larry Borom.
-- Ewers had a nice completion to Tanner Conner after rolling out to his left.
-- Patrick Paul got handsy a couple of times in this drill, but finishes up nicely when he stood up and stopped Bradley Chubb.
-- On the second play of 11-on-11s, Tua Tagovailoa threw a little behind Tyreek Hill on a deep corner route and Hill couldn't make the catch.
-- Zach Wilson's first snap ended with a completion to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine where the pass was a bit off the mark and NWI had to go down to make the catch.
-- Wilson had an easy completion to Pharaoh Brown after the defense bit on a fake pitch and he rolled out. Way too easy from a defensive standpoint.
-- Willie Gay Jr., who's had a greart camp, met Ollie Gordon II in the backfield as soon as he got a handoff.
-- Jaylen Wright fumbled on a handoff from Quinn Ewers and Kamara recovered, but the defense was flagged for offside.
-- A.J. Henning dropped an easy pass from Quinn Ewers on a short crosser.
-- At the start of the next set of 11-on-11s, Tua had a nice completion to Jaylen Waddle over the middle between defenders.
-- Tua threw wide of Waddle after being flushed out of the pocket.
-- Ethan Bonner dove to break up a Wilson pass intended for Dee Eskridge near the sideline.
-- Tarik Black failed to come up with a catchable pass from Wilson, who followed that on the next play with a nice mid-range completion to Erik Ezukanma.
-- Oh, we should mention there again have been a lot of flags on the offense for pre-snap penalties.
-- Channing Tindall with great coverage against Jaylen Wright near the line of scrimmage forces an incompletion from Quinn Ewers after he moved in the pocket.
-- Jonah Savaiinaea moved Benito Jones way off the line of scrimmage to create a hole for Wright on a running play.
-- After a play where the pocket collapsed on Tagovailoa, safety Ashtyn Davis stayed down before hobbling to the sideline while favoring his left leg.
-- After some special teams work, Wilson had a nice completion over the middle to Tahj Washington over the middle for about 15 yards and Washington kept running and going outside. Kudos to Gay for never stopping running and catching up to Washington some 60 yards downfield.
-- Kendall Sheffield got to Tua very quickly on a pass play.
-- Wilson had a pretty completion to Tarik Black down the right sideline over a defender. Wilson has made a few of those Tua-like throws in camp.
-- Gay and Jordan Colbert both got to Wilson on a pass play.
-- Ewers badly misfired on a seam pass to Theo Wease Jr., to the point where we have to wonder whether there was a miscommunication issue. After a few really good practices, Ewers hasn't been nearly as productive in this one.
-- Pharaoh Brown stood up Chubb in pass protection on a play that ended with a Tua completion to fullback Alec Ingold, wide open down the right sideline.
-- On the next play, Tua hit De'Von Achane down the left sideline behind Chubb.
-- Linebacker Jordyn Brooks knocked the ball out of Tua's hand as he was about to throw on the next snap.
-- Fullback Alec Ingold with a nice lead block on Chop Robinson on an Alexander Mattison run.
-- Wilson was a little high on an outside throw to Ezukanma.
-- Wilson had to reach to snag an errant shotgun snap by Daniel Brunskill on a play that was busted up by pressure.
-- Jaylen Waddle laid out to catch a pass from Tua over Ethan Bonner in a fourth-and-1 situation. It's practice, but here's hoping the Dolphins maybe run the ball more in these situations.
-- Wilson with another nice mid-range completion, this one to Pharaoh Brown.
-- Gay stopped Wright on a run for a short gain or no gain.