All Dolphins

Dolphins Among Rest Leaders in 2025; How Big a Deal?

The Miami Dolphins will not be facing a team coming off a bye this season

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is all smiles as he leaves the field after an 11-6 victory over the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Jan. 8, 2023.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is all smiles as he leaves the field after an 11-6 victory over the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Jan. 8, 2023. / JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins came out almost at the top of the entire NFL in one category when it comes to the 2025 regular season schedule, and that's rest differential.

The question, though, is whether that will make much of a difference in terms of their 2025 record, with recent history suggesting it won't.

Per schedule-related X account NFL Nerd, the Dolphins' rest differential (days between games compared to the opponent) of plus-11 trail only the Detroit Lions' plus-13, with the Los Angeles Rams third at plus-10. At the other end are the Las Vegas Raiders at minus-19 and the New Orleans Saints at minus-14.

The Dolphins' biggest rest differential for any game will come in Week 13 against those Saints when they'll be coming off their bye and the Saints will be coming off a Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Dolphins also will have a rest advantage after both of their Thursday night games, getting three additional days against the New York Jets in Week 4 and against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.

On the flip side, the Dolphins will be on the short end of a rest differential after their two Monday night games, those two Sunday matchups against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 and against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.

The Dolphins are among eight teams that will not face a team coming off a bye in 2025. The Dolphins had two such games last season and they split them, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium and losing at Houston.

RECENT REST DIFFERENTIALS AND THE RESULTS

This season marks a contrast from 2024 when the Dolphins ended up with a minus-5 rest differential, but the third time in four years they've been in the positive in this department.

The Dolphins finished at plus-6 in Mike McDaniel's first season as head coach in 2022 and plus-7 in 2023.

But here's the interesting part: More rest hasn't equaled to better results for the Dolphins under McDaniel. On the contrary, it's worked out the other way.

In the three years since McDaniel became head coach, the Dolphins have a 5-6 record when they have more days off than their opponent, but 6-2 when they had less rest.

In 2024, for example, the Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots coming off a Monday night game and with a minus-1 rest differential; the Las Vegas Raiders at a minus-8 differential because the Dolphins were coming off a Monday night game and the Raiders were coming off their bye; and the San Francisco 49ers, who were coming off a Thursday night game and therefore had three more days to prepare.

On the flip side, the Dolphins were coming off their bye and had a plus-7 (days) differential when they faced the Indianapolis Colts, yet lost at Lucas Oil Stadium, 16-10.

in the Dolphins' best season under McDaniel — the 11-6 showing of 2023 — they were 2-1 when they played with a positive rest differential and 2-0 with a negative differential. The one loss was the 56-19 season-changer at Baltimore in Week 17 when the Ravens were coming off a Monday night game while the Dolphins had defeated Dallas the previous Sunday.

Bottom line is, sure, it's preferable to have more rest than opponents heading into a game, but it also doesn't necessarily make a difference in the final analysis.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News