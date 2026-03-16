Examining What Could (Or Might Not) Happen at Fullback

It has been widely held that the Miami Dolphins will be "running it back," so to speak, when it comes to their offensive structure in 2026. One key element of said offense’s recent history, however, is currently unrepresented on the team’s roster.

When Mike McDaniel brought his offensive tool kit — courtesy of Mike and Kyle Shanahan — to Miami, one of the hallmarks was the use of a true fullback. It was on this date (March 16) in 2022, ironically, that the team signed recently departed Alec Ingold.

Undoubtedly, first-year head coach Jeff Hafley’s most important hire was that of offensive coordinator. Hafley made it clear immediately that he would be calling the defense, so the only play-caller of note left was OC. He chose the continuity and familiarity of Bobby Slowik.

Slowik not only spent his time with Miami and McDaniel last year, he has roots in the Shanahan offense and used a fullback in his first season as offensive coordinator in Houston (2023).

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Supply and demand issues seem to surround us these days and that’s no different for Slowik, General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and the Dolphins.

Numbers-wise, it will be tough for the team to fill every void that currently exists on the roster. So, first, maybe the team will question how it uses its limited draft and capital resources this year.

In free agency, the top fullbacks have all signed — Reggie Gilliam (Patriots), Patrick Ricard (Giants), and Ingold (Chargers). If Miami was seeking a cheap option, there was one — Slowik’s fullback from his Houston days, Andrew Beck, and he signed with the Jets for a mere $1.48 million, on a one-year deal.

The top two remaining options were C.J. Ham of the Vikings, who retired, and the Broncos’ Michael Burton, who is 34.

DRAFT OPTIONS SCARCE

Like free agency, the number of great options are few in the draft.

There are two players who look like viable NFL fullbacks, and both are considered late-round prospects to undrafted free agents.

Michigan’s Max Bredeson is the best option this year as a blocker. He started his career and played much of it at tight end, then mixing in fullback in an H-back role.

Bredeson is a thumping lead blocker and technically as good as they come. He’s 6-2, 252 but never had a single carry in his Michigan career, for what that’s worth. His brother Ben is a guard for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so blocking is in his blood, so to speak.

A popular option for some, and really the only other choice of note, is Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski.

Nowakowski was an F tight end for the Hoosiers and is a good blocker. He’s 6-1, 243 and probably the better of the fullback prospects as it relates to athleticism and ability to contribute in the pass and run game.

But as a blocker, he struggles with power at the point of attack and isn’t as fundamentally sound as Bredeson

Nowakowski posted 32 receptions for 387 yards (12.1 avg.) last year and had two 1-yard carries, each for a touchdown.

WHO IS ADDED WILL BE TELLING

If Miami makes its way through seven rounds of a draft, with two picks in the seventh round and doesn’t select a fullback, it might square with Slowik not using one. At least not in year one.

To rely on picking up a fullback as an undrafted free agent would be a gutsy maneuver if you really wanted that as part of your scheme.

In Slowik’s second year in Houston, the one after which he got fired, he did not utilize a fullback. Plenty of 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends), but no regular fullback.

The possibility exists that they go with more of an H-back/F role. Signing Ben Sims to a one-year contract is adding a Y tight end, a blocking specialist to fill the void of Julian Hill’s departure.

There are many more F tight ends in this year’s draft, including the explosive Kenyon Sadiq. And though he is a good blocker for his size, it’s hard to see them using him in a fullback capacity.

IT’S STILL SHANAHAN

In the end, whichever is the case — fullback or no fullback — Slowik sticking with the Shanahan system is not in doubt.

While 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan utilizes a fullback, his father Mike was the king of spitting out 1,000-yard backs out of whoever he put back there, and he did not regularly use a true fullback.

Mike Shanahan also had one other thing that Slowik now has — a quarterback who’s dangerous with his legs.

But the fullback situation is something to keep an eye on as things progress in the coming weeks.