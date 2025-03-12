Dolphins Announce Re-Signings
With the 2025 NFL league year officially kicking off at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, teams around the league began announcing some of the agreements they reached with free agents since Monday.
The Miami Dolphins' first announcement involved the re-signing of four of their own players who had been scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, including two transactions not previously reported.
Among the four moves were new contracts for offensive lineman Jackson Carman and wide receiver Dee Eskridge, joining the previously reported re-signings of edge defender Quinton Bell and safety Elijah Campbell.
Along with those four players, the Dolphins previously announced they had re-signed impending free agent defensive tackle Matt Dickerson. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson reportedly was re-signed to a two-year contract Wednesday morning, though that transaction hasn't been announced yet.
While Carman's one start for the Dolphins came at tackle last year when Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm (with Austin Jackson already on IR) had to miss the Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans because of injuries, it's fair to assume the team envisions using him at guard.
That's based on comments from GM Chris Grier during the end-of-season press conference when he was discussing the rash of injuries along the offensive line.
"Through Week 9 or 10 we were still up there, running the ball, moving, playing well and it was a huge loss for us (when Jackson went on IR)," Grier said. "And then once he went down, it was like a slow bleed out the rest of the year with guys just playing through stuff, being nicked, battled and bruised. So yeah, I mean we had games where Jackson Carman was playing tackle."
While the Dolphins brought back those four players, the reality is that all of them, except for Campbell, will have to battle simply to make the 53-man roster.
Eskridge is back to join a wide receiver group that includes starters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, reported free agent acquisition Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, impressive 2024 rookie Malik Washington, along with 2024 seventh-round pick Tahj Washington and the others who will be added.
Eskridge had three catches in six games with the Dolphins, along with returning five kickoffs for an average of 29.2 yards.
Bell, meanwhile, will join a group of outside linebackers that includes 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson, Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Cameron Goode and 2024 fifth-round selection Mohamed Kamara.
Bell played all 17 games with three starts last season. He was not tendered as a restricted free agent, which would have made him a UFA had he not been re-signed.
Because of his importance on special teams and as a depth player in the secondary, Campbell's roster spot appears more secure.