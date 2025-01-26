Dolphins Assistant Getting Another Coordinator Interview
Ryan Crow is a popular man this offseason.
The Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach already has interviewed for the New England Patriots defensive coordinator and he'll be talking next to the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.
The Cowboys have requested permission to interview Crow for their own defensive coordinator opening following the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach. The Cowboys DC last season was longtime coach Mike Zimmer, who reportedly is planning to retire.
Crow, who just finished his first season as Dolphins outside linebackers coach, worked for Vrabel during his six seasons (2018-23) as head coach of the Tennessee Titans — first as a defensive assistant, then as assistant special teams coach before his three seasons at outside linebackers coach.
In his first season in Miami, Crow worked with and helped develop rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson, who after a slow start became a clear factor in the pass rush. Crow didn't have the benefit of having either of the team's two proven pass rushers — Bradley Chubb, who didn't play at all in 2024, and Jaelan Phillips, who was limited to four games because of a torn ACL.
The Dolphins already have vacancies for a special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach after firing Danny Crossman and Wes Welker, respectively, after the season.