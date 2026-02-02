Hafley Explains Slowik Decision, the Dolphins' Strange Connection to Mike Vrabel

New Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley has been making the rounds of national talk shows since his introductory press conference, shedding some light on developments since his introductory press conference at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

One important development was the decision to promote 2025 assistant Bobby Slowik to the role of offensive coordinator.

Slowik joined the Dolphins last season as senior pass game coordinator under Mike McDaniel, but he and Hafley worked together with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017-18 when Slowik was a defensive quality control coach before he was switched over to offense.

In a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Hafley explained the decision to make Slowik his offensive coordinator for at least his first season in Miami.

"When I was a defensive back coach with (49ers head coach) Kyle Shanahan, he was a defensive quality control coach, so we spent a lot of time talking football together," Hafley said. "I spent a lot of time getting to know ... I think it's important to have a good relationship with people and people that you trust and people that will treat people the right way. So, number one, he's a phenomenal human and he treats people the right way. He commands respect of his players.

"And then what he did, he went over to the offensive side of the ball. You know, Kyle likes to kind of poach the smart guys and bring him over to teach offense too. So he spent all that time with Kyle, learning his scheme. And then he went to Houston, called it, had some success, went to two playoff games, coached the quarterback (C.J. Stroud) to be the Rookie of the Year. I got to coach against him. During that time, we stayed in touch, and I've always had a really good relationship with him, and always respected him as a coach. I love the scheme, I love the pedigree, I love the person, and I just love the way he approaches things. So I interviewed a bunch of people and just felt most comfortable with him."

During his conversation with Rome, Hafley emphasized the importance of being in lockstep within an organization, indicating that he was new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan's input for game-day roster decisions and wants to provide his for roster management, though who makes the final call for each is clear.

THE VRABEL CONNECTION

Given the timing of his interview, Hafley was asked for his thoughts on Super Bowl LV between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, which is when he mentioned his connection with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Turns out Hafley coached Vrabel's son, Tyler, at Boston College in 2020 and 2021.

"I got a chance to meet him," Hafley said of Mike Vrabel. "He'd call in for advice, he'd show up to games. And I'm not surprised what he's been able to do."

After appearing in two games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022-23, Vrabel returned to Boston College to begin following in his father's footsteps as a coach. For the past two years, Vrabel served as a coaching assistant working with the offensive line.

In that capacity, he worked alongside Matt Applebaum, who was the Boston College offensive line coach after his one-year stint with the Dolphins and before he was hired to return as assistant offensive line coach by Hafley.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: