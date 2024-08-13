Dolphins Becoming Even More Valuable
Miami Dolphins owner Steve Ross signed some awfully big pay checks this summer when Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill got new contracts, but the flip side is that his NFL franchise is more valuable than ever.
In fact, the value of the Miami Dolphins increased by 29 percent from 2023 to 2024, according to sports business website Sportico (via Yahoo.com).
The Dolphins went from being the 12th-most valuable franchise in the NFL to ranking seventh at $6.76 billion. Miami trails only the Dallas Cowboys (of course) at $10.32 billion, Los Angeles Rams at $7.79, New York Giants at $7.65 billion, New England Patriots at $7.31 billion, San Francisco 49ers at $6.86 billion and New York Jets at $6.8 billion.
The bottom three franchises in terms of valuations are the New Orleans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, who came in 32nd at $4.71 billion.
The valuation of each NFL team is measure by Sportico as "the sum of the enterprise value of an NFL franchise combined with the value of team-related businesses and real estate holdings."
One thing that can be said about Ross is that he doesn't just take money from the Dolphins because few owners invest in their franchise the way he has.
And the result of that, beyond the superb Baptist Health Training Complex and the renovations at Hard Rock Stadium, is an organization that spares no expense to provide the best facilities and programs for its players. And the result of that is the Dolphins coming in first in the NFLPA report cards with straight A's in the 11 different categories graded.