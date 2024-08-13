All Dolphins

Dolphins Becoming Even More Valuable

The Miami Dolphins' valuation number for 2024 has made one of the biggest jumps around the NFL

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts while talking to reporters during an interview after training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts while talking to reporters during an interview after training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Miami Dolphins owner Steve Ross signed some awfully big pay checks this summer when Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill got new contracts, but the flip side is that his NFL franchise is more valuable than ever.

In fact, the value of the Miami Dolphins increased by 29 percent from 2023 to 2024, according to sports business website Sportico (via Yahoo.com).

The Dolphins went from being the 12th-most valuable franchise in the NFL to ranking seventh at $6.76 billion. Miami trails only the Dallas Cowboys (of course) at $10.32 billion, Los Angeles Rams at $7.79, New York Giants at $7.65 billion, New England Patriots at $7.31 billion, San Francisco 49ers at $6.86 billion and New York Jets at $6.8 billion.

The bottom three franchises in terms of valuations are the New Orleans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, who came in 32nd at $4.71 billion.

The valuation of each NFL team is measure by Sportico as "the sum of the enterprise value of an NFL franchise combined with the value of team-related businesses and real estate holdings."

One thing that can be said about Ross is that he doesn't just take money from the Dolphins because few owners invest in their franchise the way he has.

And the result of that, beyond the superb Baptist Health Training Complex and the renovations at Hard Rock Stadium, is an organization that spares no expense to provide the best facilities and programs for its players. And the result of that is the Dolphins coming in first in the NFLPA report cards with straight A's in the 11 different categories graded.

Published |Modified
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News