Why Waller's Big Decision Coming Sooner Rather Later

Darren Waller said Monday he really appreciated his just-completed season with the Miami Dolphins, but it doesn't mean he automatically wants to continue playing.

The veteran tight end came out of retirement this summer to join the Dolphins after being acquired in a trade with the New York Giants, then proceeded to have what has become a typical season for him — very productive when healthy, not healthy often enough.

After started the season on PUP and before ending on IR, Waller played nine games with three starts for the Dolphins, but he made them count with 24 catches, six of them good for touchdowns.

"I'm really glad I came to play here, to be honest," Waller said during locker cleanout day. "Man, it's been a roller coaster for sure, ups and downs, but I had a great experience. Had some great, great moments on the field, just great moments with the guys in the locker room. I mean, obviously the result wasn't anywhere near what we would have wanted on a lot of layers, but I'm grateful I came back here and played, and it's definitely given me something to think about, as far as like, next year and being able to maybe lay the foundation, have a whole offseason, or for training to come into a season and see what happens."

THE BIG DECISION LOOMING

Waller laid it out right there, the decision he has coming in the next several weeks.

Whether to continue playing or retire.

"I feel like I've been intentional about keeping myself in the middle," Waller said. "Because sometimes, with some like the great moments that took place this year, and then some, like the frustrating, you know, injury components, it's natural to sway to either side and put yourself in the future when, like, a decision didn't need to be made. I just need to, like, finish the season as strong as possible.

"So I'm in the middle right now, and I'm gonna take these next few weeks. It ain't gonna be a long, drawn-out process. It'll be something that I come to a decision fairly quickly on, probably by the end of January, beginning of February. So if I do, I'm gonna lay that whole foundation of training and all that before, not just pop up at training camp after being off two years."

WHERE WOULD WALLER GO?

The next question if Waller does decide to play is whether it would be in Miami again.

Waller signed a revised one-year contract after the trade this summer, so he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

The Dolphins would be wise to consider re-signing him — at the right price, of course and also without making him the sole option as a No. 1 tight end.

For his part, Waller said he would love being back with the Dolphins, assuming he does want to continue playing in 2026.

And how will Waller come to his decision on whether to retire or keep playing?

"So I set a lot of time in my day to where I do absolutely nothing, like, no phone, no nothing like, so it's like in those pockets of times like where I feel like clarity comes just being outside, allowing myself to rest, doing things I enjoy creating, making music, and just allow myself to enjoy this pocket of my life," Waller said. "It's been a grind, and knowing that it'll come just because I took that time aside to be like, alright, like, let's get to the bottom of, let's see, why. Why do I really want to do it? Why would I not want to do it? And just lots of pros and cons lists, a lot of writing. But yeah, that's usually how I go about it, with the decision.

"There's a lot of encouraging stuff I'd like to take away, definitely, a lot of pockets and moments of feeling like, you know, riding the bike, in a sense, and knowing that, yeah, I still have what it takes. If keeping myself available and laying that full offseason foundation is going to be extremely important if I want to continue to do that and continue to be available on a much more regular basis. But from the moments that we're out there and moments I was able to take part in, I feel like there's a lot of good to take away."

