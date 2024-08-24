Dolphins-Buccaneers Halftime Observations
Rookie Malik Washington is the standout performer in an otherwise forgettable Miami performance.
What stood out in the first half of the Miami Dolphins preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
- We'll start with the list of "inactives" — in quotation marks because there's no official list in the preseason — and it included, not surprisingly, almost every front-line player. The only repeat starters from the preseason game against Washington were guards Robert Jones and Lester Cotton.
- Among those not playing were QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Tyreek Hill, and every other starter. Also not playing were WR Erik Ezukanma and rookie DB Patrick McMorris, both spotted wearing a boot before the game due to injuries sustained in the joint practice Wednesday.
THE STARTING DEFENSIVE LINEUP
- The Dolphins started on defense, and the lineup included Chop Robinson, Ethan Bonner, Siran Neal at cornerback, and Channing Tindall at linebacker.
- That defense of backups offered little resistance to starting the game against a Tampa Bay offense using its starters, resulting in a seven-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a touchdown.
- Defensive tackle Brandon Pili started but had a tough time on that drive, running past the back on a 5-yard run and later getting wiped out on a 17-yard screen pass.
- Neal was on the wrong end of a 33-yard completion from Baker Mayfield to rookie Jalen McMillan, though the coverage on the play wasn't terrible. Kudos must go to Mayfield for a great pass and McMillan for a nice high-point catch.
WHITE GETS FIRST SHOT AT QB
- For the first time this preseason, Mike White got the call before Skylar Thompson, and things started off promisingly with an easy, quick completion to Malik Washington for a 7-yard gain.
- It would be the first of many good plays for Washington, who easily was Miami's star of the first half.
- That first drive ended with another third-and-1 failure when Jeff Wilson was dropped for a 1-yard loss on the run after center Jack Driscoll was driven back into the backfield by mammoth defensive tackle Vita Vea.
- The second drive reached Tampa Bay territory, but Dominican rookie Bayron Matos easily was beaten around the edge by rookie Chris Braswell for a sack.
- On another drive, it was the same kind of finish when Miami went for it on fourth-and-8 from its 48. This time, rookie Patrick Paul was pushed back by his defender, who got his hand on White's arm as he was throwing the ball to force an incompletion — this came after a touchdown on a fumble return was overturned by official review.
- The biggest offensive play came from Washington on a 40-yard run on an end-around when he showed tremendous vision in the open field.
- Washington also used that great vision on two extended returns, a 28-yard punt return and a 45-yard kickoff return.
- Outside of Washington's end-around, the Dolphins couldn't run the ball. Wilson was thrown for a 4-yard loss on the second drive after Robert Jones was beaten cleanly at the line.
- Defensively, the most noticeable player was linebacker Channing Tindall, who seemed like he was involved in every other tackle. Some of them unfortunately came 5-6 yards downfield, though he did have a QB pressure to force an incompletion. He also had a nice open-field tackle on an end-around to limit the gain to 2 yards.
- The other defensive player who had a good first half was safety Elijah Campbell.
- Rookie free agent Storm Duck, who's come on very strong lately, was beaten for a touchdown pass to Ryan Miller that made it 17-0 late in the second quarter.
- Skylar Thompson took over at quarterback to finish the first half and put together a good drive, though it featured yet another injury at wide receiver when Anthony Schwartz stayed down holding a knee after catching a 17-yard pass.
- The run blocking continues to struggle, but Thompson had a lot of success with short passing and capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to rookie free agent tight end Hayden Rucci to make it 17-7.
- Tampa Bay's final half drive was marred by Brandon Pili walking off the field gingerly with an apparent knee injury.
- Safety Mark Perry was again a factor in defense, with a nice pass breakup on third down.
- The Dolphins' last drive of the half ended when Jody Fortson Jr., fighting for a roster spot, dropped a low pass while standing alone near the sideline.
