Dolphins Connections in Conference Title Games
The Miami Dolphins won't be involved in conference championship weekend (again), but there are a lot of connections to them on the four remaining teams in the 2024 playoffs.
Those range from former players and coaches, as well as family members of current Dolphins assistants.
FORMER DOLPHINS COACHES IN THE FINAL FOUR
-- Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was the Dolphins defensive line coach under Nick Saban in 2005-06. He left to join the New York Jets in the same capacity when Cam Cameron brought in his own staff in 2007. Quinn's first job as a head coach was with the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020 and one member of his staff the first two seasons was Mike McDaniel, who served as an offensive assistant.
-- Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is a game away from the Super Bowl after serving in the same role with the Dolphins last year and drawing some criticism for his coaching methods after he left.
-- Eagles safeties coach Joe Kasper joined Fangio in Philadelphia after working in the same capacity with the Dolphins during Fangio's one year in Miami.
-- Yet another member of the Eagles coaching staff is a former Dolphins assistant, though Jeremiah Washburn now coaches the defensive ends and outside linebackers after coaching the Miami offensive line in 2018.
-- Washington's first-year special teams coordinator is Larry Izzo, whose 14-year NFL playing career as a special teams ace began as a rookie free agent with the Dolphins.
-- Buffalo Bills safeties coach Joe Danna began his NFL coaching career as an assistant DB for the Dolphins under Tony Sparano in 2010-11.
FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS IN THE FINAL FOUR
-- The Buffalo Bills roster includes three former Dolphins: WR Mack Hollins, DT Jordan Phillips and QB Mike White. Phillips, a Dolphins second-round pick in the 2015 draft is in his third stint with the Bills. Hollins, who continues to attract attention for his unique style (including always arriving at Highmark Stadium on game day barefoot, is a valuable special teams player and offensive contributor, though one wonders why he's on his fourth team in four years after playing one season for the Raiders and one season for Atlanta.
-- The Chiefs have only one former Dolphins player, and that's tight end Jody Fortson, who went back to Kansas City after Miami cut him in training camp. He played three games this season and had one reception.
-- Likewise, the Eagles don't have any former Dolphins players on their active roster, but they do have offensive lineman Jack Driscoll on injured reserve and DB Parry Nickerson and former Dolphins first-round pick Charles Harris on the practice squad. Like Fortson, Driscoll went back to his former team after Miami signed him as a free agent and then waived him.
-- The Commanders have two former Dolphins players, including starting nickel corner Noah Igbinoghene. Yeah, the same player who flamed out in Miami as a first-round pick in the 2020 draft but has become a solid NFL player. The other is 2019 Dolphins third-round pick Michael Deiter, who is a backup interior offensive lineman.
DOLPHINS FAMILY TIES IN FINAL FOUR
-- Connor Embree, the son of Dolphins assistant head coach/tight ends coach Jon Embree, has been on the Kansas City staff since 2019 and currently serves as wide receivers coach.
-- Washington rookie wide receiver Luke McCaffrey is the youngest brother of Dolphins offensive assistant Max McCaffrey (and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey).