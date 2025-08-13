Dolphins Doing Balancing Act with Tyreek
DETROIT — Tyreek Hill continues to deal with an oblique injury, but he will be doing some work in the Miami Dolphins' joint practice with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday.
Head coach Mike McDaniel discussed the balancing act the team has to do with Hill related to his desire to practice but the need to exercise caution to make sure the injury doesn't get aggravated to cause a lingering effect.
"I think based on his offseason where he was there every day — I think he was at our facility in our five-week time off probably the most of any player," Hill said. "And when you spend time with people, you have a relationship. And I'm counting on the relationship of the medical staff and him because Kyle (Johnston) knows as a head trainer that I'm depending on him to ask the right questions and listen and be able to get in front of something if someone's gonna put himself in harm's way. The good news is instead of just wishing for that relationship to exist, we just put a lot of time and effort into a lot of relationships and that one's included."
McDaniel also had address Hill's injury before the joint practice at Chicago when Hill was kept out, along with missing the preseason opener against the Bears.
"Just for clarity purposes, he's trying to practice and he's working through an oblique that got worse because he was taking every rep that was on the books," McDaniel told the media at Halas Hall in Chicago before the joint practice with the Bears on Friday morning. "So the medical staff had to kind of jump in and right now we're trying to prevent it from being a lingering thing, but he is trying to sneak his way into every rep. He is at the height of his competitiveness right now. So we'll see how we manage that. But I know he's going all day if it's up to him and we're gonna hold them back. We'll see how much we can."
Hill, who didn't practice last Wednesday in Miami, did very little work in what was a light practice Thursday, spending a good deal of time working with a trainer.
Hill last really practiced eight days ago when he ran three long patterns, producing one long gain and two incompletions, but stopped working after running the third of those.
Fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will practice after being kept out of the preseason opener against the Bears, but OLB Jaelan Phillips will not be out there.