Breaking Down the Players Who Need to Make a Quick Impression on the New Regime

We’ve entered a new era of Miami Dolphins football, but change doesn’t happen overnight in the NFL.

Miami missed the playoffs each of the last two years but still enters the offseason more than $20 million over the salary cap. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan must not only consider which players fit his vision, but also factor in the state of the roster, and that it may take a few years until the team is ready to compete late into January.

With limited talent, salary cap space, and draft capital, here are five players who need to make a strong first impression with Sullivan and the rest of Miami’s front office.

WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle caught 64 passes for a team-high 910 yards while appearing in 16 games last season. He was the only receiver to average more than 35 receiving yards while appearing in at least five games.

Waddle, who turned 27 on Nov. 25, stepped in as Miami’s top receiver after Tyreek Hill suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4, but efficiency became an issue. Thirty-four of his 100 targets fell incomplete as the offense struggled with inconsistent quarterback play.

Conversations around Waddle’s future with the Dolphins aren’t based on production or his contract ($11 million cap hit in 2026). Instead, the question should focus on whether his timeline aligns with Miami’s incoming rebuild.

Waddle thrived in Mike McDaniel’s offense, but his production wasn’t limited to that scheme. He caught 104 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie in 2021, when George Godsey and Eric Studesville served as co-offensive coordinators.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported at the trade deadline that Miami declined an offer from the Buffalo Bills for Waddle that included a future first-round pick. Rumors suggested the Dolphins passed because the pick was not in the 2026 draft.

While Miami could use extra draft picks, trading Waddle would further complicate the franchise’s salary cap issues. He has an $11 million cap hit for 2026, but that number would jump to over $23 million if traded before June 1 because of how his contract is structured.

With limited talent across the roster, Waddle’s future is among Sullivan’s toughest decisions. Stick with the receiver in his prime, or reset the timeline with draft capital over the next few seasons before his cap hit balloons to over $30 million in 2027.

C Aaron Brewer

Brewer moved across the offensive line early in his career but really established himself as a center with the Dolphins. He started 16 of 17 games, allowed just one sack, and was named a Protector of the Year finalist as well as a second-team All-Pro.

Coming off his best season as a pro and with only one year left on his contract, it’s hard to imagine that Brewer won’t be asking for a new contract prior to the 2026 season. Brewer’s $9 million cap hit for next season currently ranks seventh among all centers.

Things get tricky when considering Miami’s salary cap limitations and the fact that Brewer was at his best in McDaniel’s offense. He allowed at least four sacks in three straight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, which included back-to-back seasons with over 20 quarterback hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.

There’s no denying that players grow over time, and Miami’s offense will be somewhat similar with Bobby Slowik remaining with the team and taking over as offensive coordinator, but it’ll be interesting to see how much Sullivan values the center position — especially after Miami’s previous front office declined to extend Connor Williams, who shined at center in 2022 after four seasons playing guard for the Dallas Cowboys.

LB Jordyn Brooks

Brooks was not only a captain and locker room leader for Miami, but he also led the NFL with 183 tackles while appearing in all 17 games and earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Much like Brewer, Brooks is coming off his best season as a pro and has only one year left on his contract. They both also have three void years on the back end of the deal, which speaks to the franchise’s messy spending over the last few seasons.

Miami’s tight salary cap situation makes retaining players challenging, but head coach Jeff Hafley has emphasized building a tough, physical football team that can withstand the elements. A former first-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks, Brooks has played 17 games in each of the last two seasons. He turns 28 in October and has been in the league for six years.

While the Dolphins are embracing a complete rebuild, Brooks fits what Hafley is looking for in his players and could serve as an ideal bridge piece to help set the standard for the incoming youth movement.

WR Malik Washington

Washington is one of the smaller receivers at 5-8, 195 pounds, but the former sixth-round pick carved out a steady role returning kicks and as a backup wide receiver.

He was targeted at least four times in seven of the last 13 games but failed to break 50 receiving yards. Primarily used around the line of scrimmage, Washington was typically utilized to help move the sticks rather than create a big play.

Washington has two seasons left on his rookie deal, and the Dolphins will need cheap talent as they reset the books, but the offense desperately needs bigger targets to throw to, especially if the unit shifts from the rhythm-based attack used for Tagovailoa and his speedy playmakers.

Washington should be the front-runner to return kicks and punts entering next season, but Sullivan and the front office may be looking for a complete reset at the wide receiver position after the offense ranked 26th with an average of just 180 passing yards per game last season.

RB Jaylen Wright

De’Von Achane is the Energizer Bunny of Miami’s offense, but the unit needs more from the other running backs — especially if Achane is also going to lead the team with 67 receptions.

Miami traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to select Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 draft. He’s failed to reach 40 yards in 22 of his 25 appearances while exceeding 60 rushing yards twice over the last two seasons.

Wright and Ollie Gordon, a sixth-round rookie, were neck and neck last season with 70 carries each. On top of that, teams typically stock up on running backs each offseason in hopes of striking gold with a late-round or undrafted player.

Wright had the inside track as RB2 after former general manager Chris Grier traded up to select him, but that’s no longer the case with a new GM in the building. With little production behind Achane, Wright will need to show he’s ready to take a major jump in Year 3 to maintain his place on the depth chart.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: