Instant reaction: Dolphins select OT Austin Jackson

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins followed up the selection of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft by taking offensive tackle Austin Jackson from USC with pick number 18.

Jackson was considered the best of the group of offensive tackle behind the top-tier quarter of Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton and Tristan Wirfs.

The selection of Jackson filled perhaps the biggest need on the Dolphins roster heading into the draft, on par with the need for a franchise quarterback.

The Dolphins got a great return when they traded tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans last year in a deal they simply couldn't refuse, but the move also left them without an established left tackle.

Jackson has all the tools necessary to become an elite tackle in the NFL, though he might require some time to fulfill his potential.

USC tackle Austin Jackson
Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports

Whether he starts on opening day next season remains to be seen, but make no mistake Jackson was selected to become a long-time starter at the position.

Jackson's addition continues the rebuilding of the offensive line, which began with the free agent signings of left guard Ereck Flowers and guard/center Ted Karras.

After the drafting of Jackson, the Dolphins offensive line is mostly set, though the team still could use a front-line player on the right side.

Jesse Davis started pretty much all of last season at right tackle and did a solid job, but the right guard spot is unsettled and will be up for grabs among a group that would include 2019 third-round pick Michael Deiter, former Vikings starter Danny Isidora or Shaq Calhoun.

Another option is having Davis slide back to right guard, where he started in 2018, and finding a right tackle in the draft or in the second wave of free agency.

This was the SI.com analysis of the selection of Jackson, who got a B-plus.

"Let’s keep it simple: The Dolphins just drafted a quarterback who must be protected. They had an extremely limited offensive line in 2019, and signing free agent left guard" Ereck Flowers alone was not enough to change things in 2020. So, they used their next first-round pick on an offensive lineman. Jackson likely wasn’t atop their offensive tackle board (there were rumors that they were trying to trade for the No. 3 overall pick), but he is a long-bodied, flexible athlete who showed competitiveness at USC."

