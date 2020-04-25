AllDolphins
Dolphins Select S Brandon Jones: Instant reaction

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins stayed with the defense with their third pick Friday, their only selection in the third round, by taking University of Texas safety Brandon Jones.

Jones is the second defensive back the Dolphins have taken in the 2020 NFL draft, as he joined first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene.

While Igbinoghene figures to play a significant role on defense as a rookie, Jones' role might be more of a special teams contributor in the early going as well as provide some depth at safety.

The Dolphins' current group of safety features veteran Eric Rowe, Bobby McCain, Montre Hartage and Adrian Colbert, who the Dolphins re-signed in March after they declined to extend him a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent.

Jones contemplated entering the 2019 draft as an underclassman after receiving a good report from the NFL's draft advisory committee but returned to Texas for his senior season because of optimism for what the Longhorns could accomplish.

Jones had 86 tackles in 2019, including 4.5 for loss, to go along with two interceptions.

After the selection of Jones, the Dolphins now have taken three offensive and three defensive players in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt are the offensive draft picks, while Igbinoghene, Raekwon Davis and Jones are the defensive picks.

