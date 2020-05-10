The complete lowdown on Dolphins draft pick Malcolm Perry, from his projection before the draft, to what analysts said after the fact and how he fits, and more.

Perry was selected with the 246th overall selection in the seventh round, a pick the Dolphins obtained from the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2018 trade for defensive back Jordan Lucas.

COLLEGE CAREER

Perry spent four years at Navy, and started the last three seasons.

He started games at slot back and quarterback in 2017 and 2018 before switching over to quarterback full time in 2019.

Perry finished second in the FBS ranks in rushing yards in 2019 with 2,017 and third in rushing touchdowns with 21

He rushed for more than 1,000 yards each of the past three seasons

Perry completed 48 of 86 passes for 1,084 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions in 2019

COMBINE RECAP

Perry’s official measurements were 5-9, 186 pounds, arms 29 5/8 long and 8 1/2-inch hands.

These were his results in the drills:

40-yard dash: 4.63

Bench press: 10 reps

Vertical jump: 36.0

Broad jump: 122.0

20-yard shuttle: 7.12

60-yard shuttle: 4.31

PRE-DRAFT RANKINGS

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: 41 (among WR)

CBSsports.com: 51st (WR)

Ourlads: 25th (WR)

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: 34th (RB)

NFL.com: 65th (WR)

POST-SELECTION REACTION

"Perry was an option QB in college but has RB-like vision, cutting skills, and good speed. Not much contact balance but reads blocks well." — Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com

"Perry will be making the transition from option QB to returner, but he was one of the more electric college players with the ball in his hands over the last few years. He has a good chance to flash enough in camp to earn a roster spot." — Mark Dulgerian, NFL.com

HOW HE FITS

Perry played slot back and quarterback at Navy and he was listed as a running back after being drafted, but he worked at the 2020 combine at wide receiver, so it remains to be seen how the Dolphins plan on using him.

Perry worked in practice on kick returns and he would seem to be a natural for that role. The Dolphins also could use him at quarterback on occasion to throw a different wrinkle at opposing defenses.

Perry will have to make the team, of course, but he presents a lot of options on offense.

Keep in mind that 12 of the 15 seventh-round picks the Dolphins made in the 2010s made the 53-man roster.

In a best-case scenario, Perry becomes for the Dolphins another Julian Edelman, who was a quarterback at Kent State before becoming a valuable member of the Patriots offense as a wide receiver.

OFF THE FIELD

Perry was born in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where both of his parents were serving in the United States Army .

Perry was lightly recruited out of high school but had offers from the three service academies, and he explained how his decision to attend Navy played with his parents.

“It went pretty smooth," Perry said. "Not much problems there. Both of my parents and my family were pretty supportive. The only person that stills has a problem with that is probably my father. He tends to root for Army a little more than I’d like in some cases. (laughter)”

Perry will be allowed to play in the NFL right away as the result of a government order from 2019 allowing athletes from the academies to defer their service to play professional sports upon receiving approval.

“I’d say when I first starting thinking the NFL was a possibility was somewhere in my senior season, midseason," Perry said. "I kind of felt like I had the ability to do it, was having a good year and might get the shot, but if the NFL doesn’t work out, I’ll be a Marine Corps officer. I service the Marine Corps Ground. If the NFL wasn’t in the mix, I would be going to TBS (The Basic School) for six months and then getting my MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) and getting my specific job in the Marine Corps, and I’d be an officer in the Marine Corps. After the NFL career, whatever it is, I still owe two years of active duty of service, so that’s still something that I have to do.”

Perry majored in quantitative economics.

DRAFT NOTES

Perry became the first player from one of the three service academies to be drafted by the Dolphins.

He became the first Navy player to attend the scouting combine since 2015 when long-snapper Joe Cordova did it.

FINAL WORD

“It means a lot. It means the world. As a kid growing up, this is a dream come true for sure, so just choosing that route and then everything unfolding in a very fortunate sequence for me with the rule being changed. It means a lot because I know a lot of guys that I played with in the past who didn’t get the opportunity, but definitely had the talent. It means a lot to be in this position and I’m very fortunate.” — Malcolm Perry on getting drafted and the new rule allowing servicemen to defer their service until after their NFL career is over.