Dolphins Positional Draft Preview: Wide receiver

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the wide receiver position for the Dolphins and how they stand heading into the draft. Are they completely set at wide receiver? Could they use more depth at the position? If so, how early?

PLAYERS AT POSITION ON THE ROSTER: DeVante Parker (starter), Preston Williams (starter), Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Allen Hurns, Isaiah Ford, Ricardo Louis, Gary Jennings, Mack Hollins

2020 TRANSACTIONS: Re-signed Ricardo Louis (Jan. 28) ... extended a tender to exclusive-rights free agent Isaiah Ford (March 12) ... waived T.J. Rahming (March 18) ... waived Andy Jones and Terry Wright (April 18)

2020 DOLPHINS FREE AGENTS: Trevor Davis (UFA, remains unsigned)

THE BREAKDOWN: The big story at wide receiver for the Dolphins in 2019 was the emergence of DeVante Parker, who broke out in his fifth NFL season. Able to play 16 games for the first time, Parker led all AFC wide receivers in receiving yards and TD receptions.

DeVante Parker enjoyed a breakout season in 2019.
Steve Mitchell

He leads what looks like a very deep group of wide receivers, though one with injury concerns.

Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Gary Jennings and Ricardo Louis all ended last season on injured reserve, and Albert Wilson spent much of 2019 trying to regain his form after his nasty hip injury of October 2018.

Before he was injured, Williams showed a lot of promise as a rookie free agent in the first half of 2019 and he projects as a major contributor if he can regain his rookie form.

Allen Hurns is a solid veteran, while Isaiah Ford showed promise when finally given a chance late last season almost three years after he was taken in the seventh round of the 2017 draft.

DRAFT OUTLOOK: Wide receiver is considered right near the top when it comes to the best position for prospects in the 2020 NFL draft, right there with offensive tackle.

It's not inconceivable that as many as a half-dozen wide receivers could be taken in the first round, with Alabama duo Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb at the top of most draft rankings.

Ruggs stands out among the group because of his eye-opening speed, which would bring an added element to the Dolphins, though Jeudy and Lamb are more polished as route-runners and receivers.

If the Dolphins stick to the idea of taking the best player available every time they make a selection, it's easy to see them adding a wide receiver in the first few rounds, but in terms of need this just doesn't rate as highly for the Dolphins as other positions like quarterback, tackle, running back, defensive lineman or safety.

