The Dolphins got more help for new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with their first of two picks in the second round when they selected Robert Hunt from Louisiana (formerly known as Louisiana-Lafayette.

Hunt, whose pancake blocks were featured in the video profile on ESPN after his selection, played multiple positions in college and how he'll be used by the Dolphins will be interesting to watch.

Hunt comes from a tiny town in Texas and had to overcome a major setback caused by Hurricane Rita.

The addition of Hunt continues the makeover of the offensive line, which began with the free agent signings of Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras and continued with the selection of Austin Jackson with the 18th overall pick in the first round Thursday night.

Hunt played last season at right tackle and the Dolphins conceivably keep him there to compete for a starting position.

Jesse Davis started at that position in 2019, but started at right guard the previous year, so the option certainly exists to move Davis inside.

Or the Dolphins could move Hunt (6-5, 323) inside at right guard and have him compete at that spot with 2019 third-round pick Michael Deiter, Shaq Calhoun and Danny Isidora.

At this particular time, it certainly appears the Dolphins will have at least four new starters along their offensive line, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering the struggles had up front in 2019.