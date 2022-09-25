Dolphins End Bills Streak in Dramatic Fashion

The Miami Dolphins finally got the better of Josh Allen, and they did it the hard way.

The Dolphins survived two late drives by the Bills to pull out a 21-19 victory at Hard Rock Stadium that ended their seven-game losing streak against their AFC East rivals but more importantly gave them their first 3-0 start on the season since 2018.

The game ended after Melvin Ingram tackled Isaiah McKenzie at the Dolphins 41-yard line and the clock ran out before the Bills could try to set up for a potential game-winning field goal.

That last play capped a wild fourth quarter that featured a goal-line stand when the Dolphins led 21-17.

Allen passed for 400 yards and ran for 47 more in a game the Bills completely dominated statistically as he gave his injury-ravaged team a chance to win, but the Dolphins found a way.

The key moment of the game came when on the goal-line stand after the Bills had a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

After a run by Devin Singletary for 1 yard was followed by Elandon Roberts and Jerome Baker stuffing Allen for a 1-yard line, the quarterback threw two incompletions to end the drive.

But the Dolphins failed to do anything when they got the ball back, losing 1 yard on three plays and worse throwing an incompletion on third-and-11 from the 1 to stop the clock.

Thomas Morstead's punt from the end zone went off up-back Trent Sherfield and out of the end zone for a safety that made it 21-19, but he then delivered a huge punt off the free kick, pushing Jameson Crowder inside the 10-yard line and forcing the Bills to start their final drive at their 23.

THE DOLPHINS TOUCHDOWNS

Chase Edmonds had two short touchdown runs for the Dolphins and River Cracraft scored for a second consecutive week after being elevated from the practice squad.

Though he wasn't able to duplicate the fireworks of Week 2 at Baltimore, Tua Tagovailoa had another very sharp outing for the Dolphins, completing 13 of 18 passes for 186 yards and a passer rating of 123.8.

Jaylen Waddle had a second consecutive 100-yard outing with 102 yards on four catches, but Tyreek Hill was held to 33 yards on two receptions.

This was a battle of attrition, with players leaving the game on each side.

Among the many who left the game but returned was Tagovailoa, who banged his head on the field at Hard Rock Stadium when he was pushed to the ground by linebacker Matt Milano following a completion to Waddle.

Buffalo dominated in a lot of the statistical categories, most importantly total yards (497-212) and time of possession (40:40-19:20), but the Dolphins defense stiffened at the right times.

The score went back and forth with no lead greater than four and Buffalo twice taking the lead before the Dolphins answered.

Buffalo took a 17-14 lead in the third quarter when Tyler Bass kicked a 30-yard field goal after the Dolphins defense stiffened after the Bills had a first-and-goal from the 6-yard line.

The Dolphins responded with a 72-yard drive that began with a 32-yard completion to Waddle and then featured a 45-yard completion to Waddle on a third-and-22 after a penalty and a sack had put Miami in a tough position.

Edmonds' 3-yard touchdown run came one play after he took a big hit on an incompletion at the goal line that drew a roughness penalty on the Bills.

That touchdown marked the first time this season that Buffalo had trailed.

As it turned out, they would not retake the lead and the Dolphins had their first victory against Buffalo since 2018.