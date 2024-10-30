Dolphins Fill Out Their Practice Squad
The Miami Dolphins filled out their practice squad Wednesday, adding another defensive lineman to the mix.
The Dolphins announced they have signed former San Francisco 49ers practice squad player Shakel Brown. He filled the opening that was created when the Dolphins released tackle Anderson Hardy from the practice squad Tuesday.
Brown becomes the second defensive lineman added to the practice squad over the past two weeks, the other being Matt Dickerson, and that's perhaps an ominous sign when it comes to Zach Sieler's availability for the game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Sieler has been dealing with an eye injury since being poked in the eye in practice last week.
Brown, who's a native of Miami, went undrafted out of Troy in 2023 and failed to make the Tennessee Titans roster as a rookie free agent. After being out of football last fall, he signed with the 49ers this spring, spent training camp with the team, and then was on the 49ers practice squad for one week in late September.
CURRENT PRACTICE SQUAD MEMBERS
QB C.J. Beathard
S Jordan Colbert
RB Denric Prince
CB Isaiah Johnson
CB Nik Needham
LS Matt Overton
LB Dequan Jackson
LB William Bradley-King
LB Derrick McLendon
OL Chasen Hines
T Jackson Carman
T Bayron Matos
WR Erik Ezukanma
WR Traik Black
DT Neil Farrell
DL Shakel Brown
DT Matt Dickerson