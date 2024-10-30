All Dolphins

Dolphins Fill Out Their Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins added a former San Francisco 49ers player

Alain Poupart

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Shakel Brown (60) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Levi Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Shakel Brown (60) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Levi Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins filled out their practice squad Wednesday, adding another defensive lineman to the mix.

The Dolphins announced they have signed former San Francisco 49ers practice squad player Shakel Brown. He filled the opening that was created when the Dolphins released tackle Anderson Hardy from the practice squad Tuesday.

Brown becomes the second defensive lineman added to the practice squad over the past two weeks, the other being Matt Dickerson, and that's perhaps an ominous sign when it comes to Zach Sieler's availability for the game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Sieler has been dealing with an eye injury since being poked in the eye in practice last week.

Brown, who's a native of Miami, went undrafted out of Troy in 2023 and failed to make the Tennessee Titans roster as a rookie free agent. After being out of football last fall, he signed with the 49ers this spring, spent training camp with the team, and then was on the 49ers practice squad for one week in late September.

CURRENT PRACTICE SQUAD MEMBERS

QB C.J. Beathard

S Jordan Colbert

RB Denric Prince

CB Isaiah Johnson

CB Nik Needham

LS Matt Overton

LB Dequan Jackson

LB William Bradley-King

LB Derrick McLendon

OL Chasen Hines

T Jackson Carman

T Bayron Matos

WR Erik Ezukanma

WR Traik Black

DT Neil Farrell

DL Shakel Brown

DT Matt Dickerson

