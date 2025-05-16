Dolphins Friday Mailbag: Cam Smith, Calais, Tua, and More
Part 1 of a post-schedule release weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From John K:
I know you’re not a mind reader, but do you have reason to think coaching staff have confidence or optimism that Cam Smith will step up?
Hey John, I’m totally a mind reader because I had this answer prepared for you for three weeks because I knew the question was coming! So there! Kidding aside, the Dolphins coaching staff always is hopeful they can get the most out of a player, so there’s no reason to think it’s any different with Cam Smith, who absolutely does have natural talent.
From Patricia Traina:
Assuming the NFL approves players for Flag Football at the Olympics, which Dolphins player would you like to see try it out?
Hey Patricia, that’s a very interesting question, my friend. If the event were taking place in 2025, I’d go with Tyreek Hill, but he won’t be on the team in 2028, so that disqualifies him. The next logical choice for me would be De’Von Achane, who is some kind of fast and still should be on the team then.
From Lu_FromDade:
Alain, do NFL teams put in any request in with the league in regards to the schedule? Did the NFL do the Fins a favor with so many games in prime time for them giving up a home game?
Hey Lu, teams are allowed to make requests, but that’s what they are. And, no, the Dolphins didn’t get five prime-time games as a favor for playing a home game in Madrid. There are seven international games this year, that would be an awful lot of favors the NFL would owe.
From Mark Lever:
You’re doing a great job; keep up the good work. Do you have any idea on what are plans are at cornerback? Who would you like to see us go after in free agency?
Hey Mark, my best guess is things will start happening once June arrives because that’s when Jalen Ramsey will be traded and his cap number will go down. I still think the Dolphins will be signing at least one veteran corner, and it could be Rasul Douglas, Stephon Gilmore, Mike Hilton or somebody like that, or maybe the Dolphins hold off until close to training camp to see how Asante Samuel Jr. is doing physically.
From Craig M:
Alain, can you explain to me your fascination with the schedule release? For the life of me I don’t get it. It’s not just you, there are TONS of people who get excited about it? What am I missing? It’s analyzed and over-analyzed by many. Maybe I’m just a jaded fan now, not sure.
Hey Craig, you don’t get it because you’re just weird. Sorry, had to do it. Seriousness, I’m thirsty for information and the when/what time of each already known matchup is significant to me. The teams’ social media videos only adds to the fun for me. Maybe I’m the one who’s weird, who knows?
From Leon Fresco:
Do you think the Dolphins are waiting until after June 1 to sign veteran corners or do you think they are not signing veteran corners? Do they need one corner or two corners?
Hey Leon, as stated above, yes, I do think the Dolphins are waiting until June 1. I’m thinking they’ll be signing only one veteran to join the group in part because of cap considerations but also because they want to see one of their young players emerge and really grab that starting job. And as of right now, yes, they need two starting corners, but like I said, I think they want to believe one already is on the roster.
From Lloyd Heilbrunn:
I got this one in too late a couple of weeks ago, so I'll try again: Based on losing three potential Hall of Famers, is this the third-worst offseason in Dolphins history after losing Csonka, Kiick and Warfield, and the Ricky Williams "retirement"?
Hey Lloyd, love that question. Very interesting. I wouldn’t put this year at the top because while Calais Campbell, Terron Armstead and Jalen Ramsey very well might end up all being Hall of Famers, none of them were in their prime when they left (or will be leaving) Miami. I’ll also add another one to your list and it’s the 1996 offseason when Jimmy Johnson arrived and to fix the team’s cap issues let Troy Vincent, Bryan Cox, Marco Coleman and Irving Fryar leave via free agency. The first three were key young pieces on defense and Fryar was a 1,000-yard receiver. My top three would be 1975, 2004 and 1996 in that order.
From Olive Grove Jon:
Hey Alain, what’s your thoughts on the whole NIL and college players getting paid now? Do you think it devalues the transition from college to the NFL and make scouting more character-based?
Hey OGJ, I’m not crazy about players jumping from school to school all the time, but have zero issue with them getting paid considering all the money schools and coaches made off them for all those years. Specific to the draft, yeah, I think love of the game becomes more important as an evaluation for guys who have played at different schools to maximize their college earnings, though it always will come down first to simply where a prospect can play at the NFL level.
From Chris Bustin:
Hey Alain, here’s a potential “That’s So Dolphins” moment: Their win total is set at 8.5. I bet the under, thinking at least I can root for them to win or earn me money. They go out and win exactly nine games — just enough to lose my bet, but not enough to make the playoffs! Thoughts?
Hey Chris, another option is to not bet and just enjoy the season as a fan. But your hypothetical indeed would be the worst-case scenario.
From Mark Schoninger:
Congratulations on 500, I’ve listened to many of them — and can only imagine how many thousands articles you’ve written over the years! Wow! The question: How influential was Tyreek’s season-opening traffic incident and aftermath to his play and the team’s poor 2024-25 season?
Hey Mark, you’ve listened to “many of them”?! Let’s make it ALL of them from now on, OK? LMAO. Sorry, couldn’t resist. Appreciate you for any All Dolphins Podcast you devote your time to watching, seriously. As for your question, the collapse of 2024 had a lot more to do with injuries, obviously starting with Tua Tagovailoa but also Hill and his wrist and leg issues. Let’s not forget that Hill had the best game of his season on that very day he was detained prior to kickoff. If you believe in such things, the argument certainly could be made that incident with Hill on opening day just put some bad juju over the season.
From Pete’s takes:
Do you think Tua has lost the trust of the locker room?
Hey Pete, I do not believe that because he has performed well to very well on a consistent basis under Mike McDaniel. I do think there would be frustration that he didn’t protect himself better last season, but not buying the idea of him having the lost the trust of his teammates.