Keeping Tabs on the Cornerback Market
The Miami Dolphins added a veteran cornerback Monday, but it looked more like a depth signing than a real solution to the issue of finding a proven starter (or two).
And the options for that kind of player could be dwindling, based on some updated around the league.
They involved Rasul Douglas and Asante Samuel Jr.
Douglas, the longtime Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills cornerback, was set to visit the Seattle Seahawks on a free agent visit, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Samuel, meanwhile, recently underwent neck surgery and want to circle back with NFL teams to gauge their interest, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Samuel remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Douglas and Samuel stand out among the available veteran cornerbacks, along with Stephon Gilmore, who played last season with the Minnesota Vikings.
None of the other options, including former Dolphins veteran Eli Apple, represent major upgrades over what Miami currently has on its roster.
THE LATEST CORNERBACK ADDITION
The team announced Monday it signed former New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield. Sheffield was the only veteran to attend rookie minicamp as a tryout player.
The veteran cornerback has bounced around the league quite a bit since the Atlanta Falcons selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Ohio State. Sheffield’s calling card in college was his long speed.
Although he didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, he set the Ohio State 60-meter indoor record (6.663) while participating on the track team.
He started 20 games across his first two seasons but hasn’t played more than 100 defensive snaps since 2020. Last season, he played 92 defensive snaps and 48 special teams snaps with the New York Jets.
In his two seasons as a starter, Sheffield recorded six passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 97 total tackles.
Despite Sheffield underwhelming profile, the Dolphins’ cornerback room needs all the help it can get. With Jalen Ramsey not expected to be on the roster for Week 1, Miami's group lacks multiple starters and reliable depth pieces.
THE REST OF THE CORNERBACK CREW
Right now, the Dolphins have Kader Kohou slated to start either outside or in the slot, but don’t have any established players guaranteed to fill the other two spots. Some of the contenders include fifth-round pick Jason Marshall Jr., UDFA BJ Adams, and former UDFAs Storm Duck and Ethan Bonner.
Sheffield is still a long shot to make the team, and he’s more likely in competition with veteran Artie Burns to make an impact on special teams. Like Sheffield, Burns has bounced around the league a bit in recent seasons while mostly playing on special teams.
The Dolphins have also been reported to have contact with some veteran cornerbacks, like Rasul Douglas, and could probably benefit from adding someone with more experience.
Sheffield’s signing puts the Dolphins’ roster count at 90, including Terron Armstead, who announced his retirement earlier this offseason. This does not factor in Bayron Matos, who does not count against the team’s roster account as an international pathway player.