The Miami Dolphins did get their running back after all.

After making seven selections over the first rounds of the NFL and focusing on the offensive line and adding their potential franchise quarterback, the Dolphins got a running back by trading their first of three fifth-round picks to the San Francisco 49ers in return for Matt Breida.

Breida spent three seasons with the 49ers after joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Georgia Southern.

A native of Brandon, Florida, Breida has rushed for 1,902 yards in three season with a high of 814 in 2018 when he started 13 of the 14 games he played.

What stands out about Breida's career stats is his impressive 5.0-yard rushing average.

Breida (5-10, 190) provides the perfect complement to free agent addition Jordan Howard.

He's a scat-back type with good ability in the passing game (averaged 22 catches per season), while Howard is more of a physical, between-the-tackles runner.

The trade for Breida came after the Dolphins passed up the chance to select a running back in the second round of the draft when five backs were taken.

The Dolphins reportedly had conversations with Jacksonville about running back Leonard Fournette, but this actually has the look of a better trade.

Breida was a restricted free agent this offseason and the 49ers tendered him at the second-round level.

Breida is scheduled to make $3.26 million in 2020, per overthecap.com, and can become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

One interesting facet of the trade is it came with the pick the Dolphins acquired from Arizona when they dealt running back Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals.

That pick initially belonged to the Dolphins, but it went to the Cardinals in the 2019 draft that brought quarterback Josh Rosen to Miami.