Dolphins in Line for Comp Pick in 2026
NFL free agency isn't over yet, but it is as it pertains to 2026 compensatory picks and the Miami Dolphins look like they'll be getting at least one of those next year.
And the number actually could go to two depending on the details of the contract veteran edge defender Emmanuel Ogbah signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.
As it stood as of 4 p.m. ET, the Dolphins were in line for one pick, according to Over The Cap, based on their net loss among compensatory free agents this offseason.
The deadline for free agent signings to affect the compensatory pool for 2026 was Monday, though the L.A. Chargers and Cleveland Browns also could get an adjustment after extending a qualifying offer to UFAs J.K. Dobbins and Elijah Moore, respectively. Per NFL rules, the offer will give the two teams exclusive rights to Dobbins and Moore if they haven't signed with another by the start of training camp in July, and either player would be part of the compensatory pool if they sign with another team before them.
No other unrestricted free agent can affect the comp formula in 2025.
THE DOLPHINS COMP FREE AGENTS
Based on the NFL's complicated compensatory formula, which involves the average annual salary of UFA who sign with other teams, the Dolphins had a net loss of one this offseason.
The Dolphins lost three compensatory free agents this offseason — Jevon Holland, Calais Campbell and Robert Jones. They gained two, guard James Daniels and quarterback Zach Wilson.
None of the other free agents the Dolphins lost or signed didn't get an annual average salary high enough to make the pool of players who will be used to award comp picks.
This is where Ogbah comes in.
Reports indicated he agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, but the final official value is what is going to determine whether the Dolphins will get a second comp pick for 2026.
The current OTC projections do not include minority candidates who would become GMs or head coaches next offseason, and this is where we bring up that Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver interviewed for head-coaching openings this year.
Based on the contracts of the free agents the Dolphins signed or lost, they could be looking at a fourth-round compensatory pick for Jevon Holland.
The Dolphins, of course, had three compensatory picks in the just-completed 2025 draft — one each in the third, fourth and seventh rounds.
The Dolphins used the third- and fourth-rounders in the trade up to get guard Jonah Savaiinaea; they used the seventh-rounder on DT Zeek Biggers.