Dolphins Joint Practice Breakdown Set
Official dates and times are still missing, but the breakdown of Miami Dolphins joint practices is now set.
As suggested here once the Dolphins' 2025 preseason schedule was finalized, the Dolphins will work with/against the Detroit Lions twice, and once each with/against the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The final confirmation came Friday from Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who said his team would have two practices with/against the Dolphins ahead of their preseason game at Ford Field on Saturday, August 16.
That game will come six days after the Dolphins open their preseason schedule against the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, August 10 and a week before the preseason finale against the Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 23.
Since teams do joint practices right before the day off before the game, logic suggests the Dolphins will work with the Bears on Friday, August 8; with the Lions on Wednesday, August 13 and Thursday, August 14; and with the Jaguars on Thursday, August 21.
It's difficult to envision the Dolphins flying back to South Florida between the game at Chicago and the first joint practice at Detroit, so you can expect the Dolphins to simply stay in the Midwest and either have two days off after the game against the Bears (they've done this before) or practice once on their own.
As a reminder, NFL rules limit teams to four joint practices per year, meaning that like last year the Dolphins will work twice with/against one of their preseason opponents and once against the other two.
The Dolphins have never had a joint practice with Jacksonville or Detroit; they worked two days with the Bears in 2021 when Brian Flores was head coach.
The Dolphins last year conducted two joint practices with/against the Atlanta Falcons and one each with/against the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
THE PRESEASON MATCHUPS
The Dolphins are 4-10-1 all-time against the Bears in the preseason, with the teams' last meeting in 2021 — the Dolphins lost that game 20-13. This will be the first NFL action for new Bears coach Ben Johnson, who they hired after a successful tenure as the Lions’ offensive coordinator. Johnson also spent seven seasons on the Dolphins staff from 2012 to 2018.
Speaking of the Lions, the Dolphins will face another former coach in Week 2 of the preseason. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was on the Dolphins staff from 2010 through 2015, including a stint as the interim head coach in 2015.
Miami is 6-1 all-time against the Lions in the preseason, but the teams haven’t met since 1999.
Lastly, the Dolphins will play the Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 6-5 all-time in the preseason against the Jaguars. The teams played in the preseason finale before the 2023 season, with the Dolphins dropping that game 31-18. However, the Dolphins did beat the Jaguars in the 2024 season opener.
Like the Bears, the Jaguars are coming into the 2025 season with a new coach. The team hired Liam Coen after his successful tenure as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. It could also be an opportunity for the Dolphins fans to get a look at two-way phenom Travis Hunter.
Although he likely won’t play because front-line players typically sit out the preseason finale, there’s a small chance Hunter sees the field after the Jaguars traded up to second overall to select the Colorado star.