Dolphins Preseason Schedule Finalized
The Miami Dolphins' 2025 preseason schedule has been finalized, and it includes two afternoon games.
The Dolphins announced the schedule Thursday morning, kicking off with their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, August 10 at 1 p.m. ET. The Dolphins then will face the defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Saturday, August 16 at 1 p. m. ET
The preseason schedule wraps up with the one game at Hard Rock Stadium, against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 23 at 7 p.m.
What's yet to be determined is joint practices against preseason opponents.
The Dolphins will be working with/against the Jaguars prior to the teams' preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium, first-year Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen revealed this week.
Each team is allowed a maximum of four joint practices each summer, and those can be spread out however a team wishes.
The Dolphins, for example, last year conducted two joint practices with/against the Atlanta Falcons and one each with/against the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Based on the schedule, it's easy to envision a scenario where the Dolphins travel to Chicago ahead of time, conduct one joint practice with the Bears, then have two with the Lions before the Preseason Week 2 game at Ford Field, and then the one against Jacksonville.
Or the Dolphins could choose this summer to work with two teams and not all three of their opponents.
THE PRESEASON MATCHUPS
The Dolphins are 4-10-1 all-time against the Bears in the preseason, with the teams' last meeting in 2021 — the Dolphins lost that game 20-13. This will be the first NFL action for new Bears coach Ben Johnson, who they hired after a successful tenure as the Lions’ offensive coordinator. Johnson also spent seven seasons on the Dolphins staff from 2012 to 2018.
Speaking of the Lions, the Dolphins will face another former coach in Week 2 of the preseason. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was on the Dolphins staff from 2010 through 2015, including a stint as the interim head coach in 2015.
Miami is 6-1 all-time against the Lions in the preseason, but the teams haven’t met since 1999.
Lastly, the Dolphins will play the Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 6-5 all-time in the preseason against the Jaguars. The teams played in the preseason finale before the 2023 season, with the Dolphins dropping that game 31-18. However, the Dolphins did beat the Jaguars in the 2024 season opener.
Like the Bears, the Jaguars are coming into the 2025 season with a new coach. The team hired Liam Coen after his successful tenure as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. It could also be an opportunity for the Dolphins fans to get a look at two-way phenom Travis Hunter.
Although he likely won’t play because front-line players typically sit out the preseason finale, there’s a small chance Hunter sees the field after the Jaguars traded up to second overall to select the Colorado star.