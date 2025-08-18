All Dolphins

Dolphins Make Another Move on O-Line After Tryouts

The Miami Dolphins signed a former XFL guard and placed a newcomer on injured reserve

Alain Poupart

Washington Commanders offensive guard Mason Brooks (64) exits the field before the preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in 2024. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins' revolving door on the offensive line continued to swing Monday with a guard signed, a tackle going to injured reserve, and three players getting a tryout.

The biggest move here was the signing of former UFL guard Mason Brooks, who last was with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad late last season.

Brooks has yet to play in an NFL regular season since entering the league as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Mississippi (after starting at Western Kentucky) in 2023. Brooks played for the DC Defenders of the UFL this spring but was placed on injured reserve with a leg injury June 2 and didn't allow a sack in nine starts at right tackle, according to UFL writer James Larsen.

Brooks was signed after he was one of three offensive linemen the Dolphins worked out Monday.

The other two were tackle Elijah Ellis, a rookie from Marshall, and guard Ozzie Hutchinson, a rookie from Albany (N.Y.)

Neither player was selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

To make room on the roster for Brooks, the Dolphins placed tackle Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve, just four days after they signed him to the active roster.

Cajuste, a former New England Patriots draft pick, was signed after the Dolphins placed tackle Germain Ifedi (another training camp addition) on IR because of a torn triceps tendon he sustained in the first of two joint practices with the Detroit Lions.

FORMER DOLPHINS UPDATES

-- Wide receiver Grant DuBose, whose one Dolphins season ended when he sustained a nasty concussion in the Week 15 loss against the Houston Texans, had a tryout with the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Monday. DuBose earlier had a tryout with the San Francisco 49ers as he looks to resume his NFL career. He became a free agent after the 2024 season when the Dolphins declined to extend a qualifying offer as an exclusive-rights free agent.

Former Miami Dolphins WR Grant DuBose was injured in the game at Houston last December.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose (88) makes a catch against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston last season. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

-- Jake McQuaide, who played three games for the Dolphins last season, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday after being one of four long-snappers getting a tryout Sunday. McQuaide was one of five long-snappers the Dolphins used in 2024, four of whom were elevated from the practice squad the maximum three times after Blake Ferguson was placed on the Non-Football Injury List after Week 5. The other Dolphins long-snappers from last season were Tucker Addington, Matt Overton and Zach Triner.

Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

