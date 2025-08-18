Dolphins Make Another Move on O-Line After Tryouts
The Miami Dolphins' revolving door on the offensive line continued to swing Monday with a guard signed, a tackle going to injured reserve, and three players getting a tryout.
The biggest move here was the signing of former UFL guard Mason Brooks, who last was with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad late last season.
Brooks has yet to play in an NFL regular season since entering the league as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Mississippi (after starting at Western Kentucky) in 2023. Brooks played for the DC Defenders of the UFL this spring but was placed on injured reserve with a leg injury June 2 and didn't allow a sack in nine starts at right tackle, according to UFL writer James Larsen.
Brooks was signed after he was one of three offensive linemen the Dolphins worked out Monday.
The other two were tackle Elijah Ellis, a rookie from Marshall, and guard Ozzie Hutchinson, a rookie from Albany (N.Y.)
Neither player was selected in the 2025 NFL draft.
To make room on the roster for Brooks, the Dolphins placed tackle Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve, just four days after they signed him to the active roster.
Cajuste, a former New England Patriots draft pick, was signed after the Dolphins placed tackle Germain Ifedi (another training camp addition) on IR because of a torn triceps tendon he sustained in the first of two joint practices with the Detroit Lions.
FORMER DOLPHINS UPDATES
-- Wide receiver Grant DuBose, whose one Dolphins season ended when he sustained a nasty concussion in the Week 15 loss against the Houston Texans, had a tryout with the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Monday. DuBose earlier had a tryout with the San Francisco 49ers as he looks to resume his NFL career. He became a free agent after the 2024 season when the Dolphins declined to extend a qualifying offer as an exclusive-rights free agent.
-- Jake McQuaide, who played three games for the Dolphins last season, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday after being one of four long-snappers getting a tryout Sunday. McQuaide was one of five long-snappers the Dolphins used in 2024, four of whom were elevated from the practice squad the maximum three times after Blake Ferguson was placed on the Non-Football Injury List after Week 5. The other Dolphins long-snappers from last season were Tucker Addington, Matt Overton and Zach Triner.