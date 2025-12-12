Breaking Down the Latest Dolphins Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins tweaked their roster Friday, making three different transactions with two of them involving the 53-man roster.

The Dolphins signed cornerback Isaiah Johnson to the active roster off the practice squad and placed linebacker Caleb Johnson on the injured reserve list.

To fill the practice squad opening created by Isaiah Johnson's promotion, the Dolphins brought back tight end Hayden Rucci after he was released by the Detroit Lions and cleared waivers, a move we predicted a couple of days ago would happen.

Isaiah Johnson being signed to the 53-man roster will allow the Dolphins to use him in another game because he already had been elevated the maximum three times this season.

He very well might wind up taking Caleb Johnson's spot on special teams after the latter sustained a shoulder injury in the 34-10 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday.

As for Rucci, his addition now gives the Dolphins a total of six tight ends on their roster: Darren Waller, Julian Hill and Greg Dulcich on the active roster, and Tanner Conner, Chris Myarick and Rucci on the practice squad.

It's an unusually large number of tight ends and it's safe to assume that one of them would be the first to go if the need arises for another practice squad addition.

THE LOWDOWN ON THE PLAYERS

Caleb Johnson played the last two games for Miami after being signed as a free agent and has appeared in 67 career games in five seasons with Chicago (2021), Jacksonville (2022-24) and Miami (2025), recording one tackle in addition to 39 special teams tackles (25 solo) and one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on special teams.

Isaiah Johnson has appeared in three career games with the Dolphins (2025) and has recorded one special teams tackle. He made his NFL debut in Miami’s Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers and played in Week 9 against Baltimore and in Miami’s Week 10 victory over the Buffalo Bills. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami in 2024 and spent the season on the practice squad.

Rucci has appeared in four career games with the Dolphins (2025). He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami in 2024 and has had multiple stints on Miami’s practice squad. He's the son of former New England Patriots offensive lineman Todd Rucci.

THE UPDATED PRACTICE SQUAD

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

RB JaMycal Hardy

WR Theo Wease Jr.

TE Tanner Conner

TE Chris Myarick

TE Hayden Rucci

OL Kion Smith

OL Josh Priebe

OL Kadeem Telfort

OL Roy Mbaeteka (internationl exemption)

DT Alex Huntley

LB Jimmy Ciarlo

LB Quinton Bell

LB K.C. Ossai

LB Derrick McLendon

CB Clarence Lewis

CB Ethan Robinson

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: