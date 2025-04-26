Dolphins Make Another Trade
The Miami Dolphins made yet another trade in the 2025 NFL draft, and this one was just as interesting as the first for what it might mean in the big picture.
The Dolphins traded their remaining pick in the fourth round, the 116th overall, to the Houston Texans and picked up a 2026 third-round selection in the process.
The full details involve the Dolphins giving up picks 116 and 224 (in the seventh round) for that 2026 third-rounder and the 179th pick this year at the start of the sixth round.
The trade left the Dolphins with eight overall picks this year, with three left in the fifth round, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Based on the trade compensation chart, the Dolphins came out ahead in terms of value, though it did not help them fill their many needs this year.
This is where we start to wonder the reason for the trade, and maybe it starts with the idea that the Dolphins could use that extra 2026 draft capital in a later move for a veteran — perhaps a cornerback.
It also could mean, as NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah suggested, that GM Chris Grier feels comfortable that he'll still be on the job next year.
As it stands, the Dolphins have gone from having four picks in the first four rounds of this 2025 draft to having just two, which they have used on DT Kenneth Grant and OL Jonah Savaiinaea.
The Dolphins got Savaiinaea after trading up in the second round, moving from 48th overall to 37th by giving up third- and fourth-round selections — the Dolphins also got a fifth-round pick.
With that 116th overall selection, the Texans selected USC running back Woody Marks.