Dolphins Make Moves on Offensive Line
The Miami Dolphins made some roster moves late Wednesday afternoon, but they didn't involve cornerback Kader Kohou being placed on injured reserve — as head coach Mike McDaniel indicated will happen.
Instead, the Dolphins swapped young unproven offensive tackles, signing Jalen McKenzie and placing Obinna Eze on the injured reserve list.
Eze was signed just last week after fellow tackle Bayron Matos wound up in the hospital as the result of an injury he sustained in the first practice of camp — Matos is now out of the hospital.
McKenzie has bounced around quite a bit since first entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but has yet to appear in a regular season game.
Over the past three seasons, McKenzie has spent time with six different teams — the Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. McKenzie signed a future contract with the 49ers in January was waived in May.
McKenzie played collegiately at USC.
McKenzie becomes the 17th offensive lineman on the Dolphins active roster.
The other players are Patrick Paul, Austin Jackson, Jonah Savaiinaea, James Daniels, Aaron Brewer, Larry Borom, Daniel Brunskill, Jackson Carman, Kion Smith, Braeden Daniels, Ryan Hayes, Jackson Carman, Kion Smith, Josh Priebe, Addison West and Matos.
Liam Eichenberg remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
DOLPHINS CAMP TRANSACTIONS
Here's a rundown of the Dolphins roster moves since veteran reported for camp July 22:
July 22 — Signed OL Daniel Brunskill ... waived CB Brett Gabbert ... placed OL Liam Eichenberg and TE Darren Waller on PUP ... placed S Ifeatu Melifonwu on the Non-Football Injury list
July 24 — Signed CB Cornell Armstrong and OL Obinna Eze ... placed CB Artie Burns on IR ... waived OL Tedi Kushi
July 26 — Signed CB Jack Jones ... waived CB Ryan Cooper Jr.
July 28 — Signed CB Mike Hilton ... waived RB Nate Noel
July 30 — Signed OL Jalen McKenzie ... placed OL Obinna Eze on IR