Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

Defensive lineman is re-signed to the practice squad after being on the active roster earlier this season.

Scott Salomon

Aug 6, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Hayden Rucci (49) catches the football during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Aug 6, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Hayden Rucci (49) catches the football during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Baptist Health Training Complex.
The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday they re-signed Neil Farrell to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, they released tight end Hayden Rucci from the practice squad.

Farrell played in seven games with Miami in 2024 and recorded two tackles. He originally entered the league as a fourth-round selection by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This will be Farrell's second stint on the Dolphins practice squad. He was signed to the active roster Nov. 11 before being waived Saturday to make room for Cameron Goode coming off the PUP list.

At LSU, where Farrell appeared in 52 career games with 21 starts, he collected 144 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and five passes defended.

Farrell came to the Dolphins after a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs where he was a member of the Super Bowl championship team in 2024.

He was traded to the Chiefs from the Raiders on Aug. 29, 2023. He played in three regular season games and two playoff games last season. He also recorded 16 snaps in Super Bowl LVIII where he recorded a tackle and broke up a pass.

Rucci signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2024. He spent the entire training camp with Miami and has had multiple stints on the practice squad.

He appeared in 36 games at Wisconsin with 18 starts during four seasons. While with the Badgers he caught 17 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown. Rucci was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

CURRENT PRACTICE SQUAD MEMBERS

The 17 members of the Dolphins practice squad, with a reminder the Dolphins have an exemption for Dominican offensive tackle Bayron Matos.

WR Isaiah McKenzie

QB Skylar Thompson

S Jordan Colbert

RB Deneric Prince

CB Isaiah Johnson

CB Nik Needham

CB Jason Maitre

LB Dequan Jackson

LB William Bradley-King

LB Derrick McClendon

OL Chasen Hines

T Ryan Hayes

T Bayron Matos

WR Erik Ezukanma

WR Tarik Black

DT Shakel Brown

DT Neil Farrell

Scott Salomon
