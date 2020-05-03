The NFL is still planning on releasing its 2020 schedule in the coming days, but it likely will not include a London home game for the Miami Dolphins.

While no official word on the four England games has come from a league official, a report in the Daily Mail on Sunday addressed the situation.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding international travel and mass events, hosting games in London this October is not feasible and the NFL are expected to complete their entire season in America," wrote Matt Hughes.

That assertion only makes sense given the measures taken by governments all over the world to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports Illustrated Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer came to the same conclusion in his post-draft mail bag.

"I tend to think that it’s unlikely we’ll be in a place in the fall where we’re sending hundreds of people on planes overseas and to Mexico, and back, without significant concern," Breer wrote. "And this is one of those situations where—given that the league might not be able to have full (or any) crowds there, and the festival the NFL puts on around these games will be difficult to pull off—risk will almost certainly outweigh reward. So I’d guess the international slate gets called off for 2020."

The Dolphins already have played four games in London, including the first regular season game played in Europe when they lost to the New York Giants, 13-10, in 2007.

The Dolphins also defeated the Oakland Raiders, 38-14, in 2014; lost against the New York Jets, 27-14, in 2015; and lost against the New Orleans, 20-0, in 2017.

The Dolphins were the home team for all four games except the one against Oakland in 2014.