Dolphins-Patriots Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out
The Miami Dolphins ended their three-game losing streak when they defeated the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
With their 15-10 victory, the third consecutive against New England, the Dolphins moved their record to 2-3 heading into their bye.
Ahead of the matchup, we analyzed the five biggest storylines for this Week 5 matchup, so now it's time to revisit those to see how they played out.
CAN THE OFFENSE COME TO LIFE?
Before the game: Surprisingly, the Dolphins will enter the game as the lowest-scoring team in the NFL. Their combined 25 points during their current losing streak are their lowest output for a three-game stretch since the start of the 2019 season when the Dolphins were rebuilding or tanking (depending on which version you choose). Tyler Huntley will make his second start as quarterback, and the offense should also benefit from the return of Terron Armstead and Raheem Mostert.
During the game: Baby steps. The Dolphins offense did come to life against the Patriots, but only to a certain degree. The Dolphins did finish with 372 yards and 15 points, their highest total since the season opener and the running game was effective. The return of Armstead and Mostert absolutely helped, but we also can't get carried away because it still was only 15 points, and this against one of the worst teams in the NFL that was missing its two starting safeties.
ALL EYES ON OBJ
Before the game: There's been a lot of hoopla about what Odell Beckham, Jr. could do for the offense, and we'll begin to find out in this game, though this likely will be gradual. Of course, if he put up 100-plus yards, that would be great, but at this point, only a couple of key catches at timely moments would be a big help for an offense that needs it.
During the game: Well, it certainly was gradual all right. Beckham wound up playing only 11 snaps against New England and was targeted twice, one of which resulted in an interception by cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Again, this was only his first game and we should have known all along there would be no immediate impact from his return. Having him in the lineup was a positive in the first place.
LET'S TRY LEGAL SHIFTS THIS TIME
Before the game: When the Dolphins' offense was operating at full capacity or close to full capacity at the start of December last year, it didn't make a huge difference when the team would commit pre-span penalties. Still, it's been a while since we've seen that offense. This 2024 version really isn't in a position to keep "getting behind the sticks," which happened with much too much regularity over the past two games.
During the game: The old illegal shift surfaced twice in this game — when the Dolphins weren't set before the snap — and the Patriots ended up declining each penalty. That's because the first one came on a 4-yard completion on second-and-20 and the second came on that errant shotgun snap that got by Tyler Huntley and turned a third-and-3 from the New England 25 to a fourth-and-25 from the 47 and cost the Dolphins three points. So, maybe some progress in this area, but still an issue.
ONE CLEAR TASK ON DEFENSE
Before the game: The Dolphins' defense has been pretty good overall in 2024, even during the three-game losing streak. The one obvious issue has been that the Dolphins have allowed one big play every game:
- The 49-yard touchdown run by James Cook of the Buffalo Bills;
- The 71-yard touchdown reception by DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks and
- The 41-yard run by Tony Pollard of the Tennessee Titans.
New England doesn't have much firepower offensively, so this may not be the week this doesn't happen.
During the game: There was a really, really long play given up by the defense, though the 33-yard touchdown run by Rhamondre Stevenson — where Emmanuel Ogbah got caught inside and the secondary couldn't get off blocks or bring down the running back — might qualify. The only other New England offensive play of at least 25 yards came on the final play of the game.
WHAT CAN THE PHILLIPS-LESS PASS RUSH DO?
Before the game: Now that Jaelan Phillips is on injured reserve because of his season-ending knee injury, the Dolphins now are without both of their star pass rushers from 2023, with Bradley Chubb still on PUP. Emmanuel Ogbah has proven a godsend for Miami since they re-signed him after Shaq Barrett abruptly retired before the start of the camp. Still, the Dolphins will need one of their young players — Chop Robinson, Mohamed Kamara, Quinton Bell — to step up and help pressure the quarterback.
During the game: Somewhat surprisingly, it was newcomer Tyus Bowser who got the start opposite Ogbah even though he only joined the team Thursday. Bowser was around QB Jacoby Brissett when Emmanuel Ogbah sacked him in the first half and Chop Robinson had a quarterback pressure to force a third-down incompletion with an increassed snap count. Mohamed Kamara was inactive, as he has been every game this season, and Bell wasn't a factor. So for the time being it looks like Bowser and Robinson will be the guys asked to step up with Phillips out.