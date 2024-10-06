Dolphins-Patriots Week 5 Instant Takeaways
What stood out in the Miami Dolphins Week 5 game against the New England Patriots:
We'll start with the inactive list, highlighted for the fourth time in five games by a group of recent draft picks and young players — CB Ethan Bonner, OL Andrew Meyer, LB Channing Tindall and rookie sixth-round pick Mohamed Kamara. Also inactive was veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr., quarterback Skylar Thompson and veteran safety Jordan Poyer, who's out with a shin injury.
Along with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. making his Dolphins debut, the team also welcomed back veterans Terron Armstead, Kendall Fuller, Raheem Mostert and David Long Jr.
GENERAL OBSERVATIONS
This was a brutal game to watch, thanks not only to a lot of slopp play from both times but also because of the large number of penalties.
As expected, the Dolphins defense didn't give up much in the passing game and only was hurt by two long runs, including the 33-yard touchdown.
On the flip side, the Dolphins running game came to life.
Rookie Jaylen Wright looked really good as a complement to Mostert once De'Von Achane left the game with a concussion. This continued what we've seen so far this season.
The passing game for the Dolphins was much better, which was to be expected because Tyler Huntley had been with the team another week and because Armstead was back to anchor the offensive line and because the Patriots don't have a good pass rush.
While Tyreek Hill didn't put up the big numbers we've seen in the past, he was much more involved.
Better yet, tight end Jonnu Smith finally became a factor in the passing game.
This game was way too close for comfort against a really bad New England team, but it's going to show in the standings as a win, ad the Dolphins really need those to be able to make a late-season run if they can get their game in gear.
FIRST QUARTER
The Dolphins started on offense and looked better with the ball on their first drive than probably at any point over the past three games.
Particularly encouraging was getting tight end Jonnu Smith involved — finally.
The drive stalled after a first-and-10 from the New England 42 because of two mistakes that allowed for a 7-yard sack, Liam Eichenberg whiffing in pass protection at the line and Austin Jackson focusing on the outside rusher and allowing a free lane for blitzing linebacker Anfernee Jennings inside.
Another bummer in that drive was the continuing struggles of the running game, with De'Von Achane gaining only 6 yards on two carries and Mostert stuffed for no gain on his one attempt.
The Dolphins' first defensive series showcased the kind of afternoon it could be, with the front four taking advantage of a bad New England offensive line.
The Dolphins' next series highlighted some of the issues on offense this season and with Huntley at quarterback.
First, there was a quick throw behind the line to Achane that lost 1 yard, a staple of the Dolphins offense that's simply not worked this season.
On third-and-7, Huntley had Tyreek Hill open in the flat but threw low enough that Hill had to fall to make the catch -- 1 yard short of the first down.
After the Dolphins got a freebie first down when New England had too many men on the field on the ensuing punt, Huntley was a bit late throwing to Beckham on a slant, but more importantly cornerback Christian Gonzalez made a great play when he broke on the pass and got in front to make the diving interception.
As a sign of the way things are going for the Dolphins, cornerback Kader Kohou had a chance to stop Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield after a short third-and-2 reception, but the normally sure-tackling Kohou whiffed and Stevenson got the first down.
And then on the next play, Ogbah, who's been playing great football, got caught inside and the defensive backs showed some sloppy tackling and inability to shed blocks, and the result was the 33-yard touchdown run that gave New England a 7-3 lead.
The running game got going on the next drive with runs of 12 yards by Achane and Mostert, though Achane was injured at the end of his run when it appeared he was the victim of helmet-to-helmet contact. Achane was ruled out no longer after because of a concussion.
Huntley had a nifty 20-yard completion to Jaylen Waddle after scrambling up in the pocket, but Waddle later dropped a pass on a slant, more evidence of the offensive players failing to pick up their game in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa.
The first quarter ended with the Dolphins trailing 7-3 after Jason Sanders missed a 41-yard field goal attempt.
SECOND QUARTER
What stood out in the Patriots' first possession of the second quarter was the sloppiness of a bad 1-3 team, in this case New England. The Patriots were flagged for three penalties on the drive, including a false start on Leverett on a third-and-1.
On the ensuing third-and-6, rookie Chop Robinson got pressure on Brissett and that played a role in the incompletion downfield.
The next Dolphins drive started off well enough, with a 9-yard run by Mostert, but then flopped thanks to three penalties, including a holding on center Aaron Brewer.
And then the Dolphins' special teams had another breakdown, with Jake Bailey's punt blocked to give New England the ball at the Miami 23.
But because this is a bad New England team, they couldn't get any points after two holding penalties when Joey Slye missed a chip-shot 34-yard field goal attempt.
Huntley had a couple of good completions over the middle, including another one to Jonnu Smith, but Smith then later failed to catch what looked like a catchable pass after Huntley scrambled to his right.
On the final play before the two-minute warning, Brewer snapped before Huntley was ready, the ball sailed past him, and a third-and-3 from the New England 25 became a fourth-and-25 from the 47, with it the chance to attempt a field goal. Oh, and the Dolphins were flagged for an illegal shift on the play because the players were not set when the ball was snapped, suggesting Brewer snapped it prematurely. Regardless, this was yet another sloppy mistake by a Dolphins team that's been making way too many of them this season.
The Dolphins offense got another shot before the half after a three-and-out, thanks to Kader Kohou's great coverage on a second-and-2 where he stayed with the receiver stride for stride down the sideline AND turned around to make a play on the ball — something that's been an issue for him.
And, of course, the Dolphins botched a 51-yard field goal attempt when Blake Ferguson rolled a snap to holder Jake Bailey.
This came after another completion to Jonnu Smith, who was one of the few highlights in yet another forgettable first half for the Dolphins.
The defense limited the damage by forcing a three-and-out, yet they trailed 7-3 at halftime despite allowing 98 total yards.
Ugh.
THIRD QUARTER
More sloppiness as we start the second half, this time from Jalen Ramsey, who gave the Patriots a free 15 yards when he came in on a blitz and decided to slap Brissett's face after he released the ball. While the contact to Brissett's head was very minimal, there was zero reason for Ramsey to do that and it sure looked as though nothing happened to make it unavoidable.
That penalty turned what would have been a third-and-11 in New England territory into a first-and-10 at the Miami 41 and set up a field goal that made it a 10-3 Patriots lead.
More sloppiness, this time from New England, and it helped the Dolphins get a field goal to reduce their deficit to 10-6. It came in the form of two roughness penalties on DE Keion White, who got a horsecollar penalty against Mostert and a roughing the passer, good for a total of 30 yards.
The drive featured some nice running by Mostert and Jaylen Wright, who had a 12-yard gain, but why the Dolphins felt the need to pitch the ball to Smith in the backfield can be questioned.
Also props to Tyreek Hill, who again is not putting up big numbers but saved the opportunity for the field goal by knocking the ball out of Gonzalez's hands in the end zone when it appeared a second interception was coming.
The Dolphins' next possession ended in another field goal, but one could question why they didn't go for the first down on fourth-and-2 from the New England 29-yard line.
Of course, they might not have had to settle for a field goal if not for a sack that turned a second-and-8 into a third-and-13 when Huntley hesitated in the pocket and then slipped. It looked like a case of happy feet for a quarterback with a lot of scrambling ability.
The Dolphins got into field goal range thanks to a decisive run up the middle by Wright, who continues to look good every time he touches the ball, and a 16-yard completion to Tyreek Hill down the middle that was Huntley's best throw of the game so far.
FOURTH QUARTER
The Dolphins defense gave up a 24-yard run to Antonio Gibson that moved the ball into Miami territory, but then stiffened thanks to a dropped pass by rookie second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk and then great coverage by Jevon Holland and Kendall Fuller on a third-down incompletion.
Penalties — again — were a big part of the story of the next drive, starting with holding calls on Liam Eichenberg and tight end Julian Hill. Hill's penalty was particularly damaging because it nullified a 33-yard gain by Wright.
But not to be outdone, New England gave the Dolphins a first down and kept their drive alive with a DPI on third-and-13 from the Miami 43 when Mostert attempted to make the catch at midfield.
The running game then again did its thing, with Wright gaining 16 yards and Mostert another 18.
The drive ended with fullback Alec Ingold, who did great job with his blocking throughout the drive scoring from 3 yards out on a fullback dive.
The failed two-point conversion attempt left the Dolphins leading 15-10 with 4:24 left.
The defense then allowed New England to drive all the way down the field before making a stop, but only after a touchdown pass to Ja'Lynn Polk was overturned after replay showed the heel of his right foot landed out of bounds after he got his toes in first.
The worst play on the drive was a 19-yard completion to Demario Douglas on third-and-8 when Jalen Ramsey played way too loose from the slot and allowed the easy completion.
The Dolphins held on downs after, of course, New England was flagged for a false start to turn a fourth-and-10 into a fourth-and-15.
Props to DC Anthony Weaver for bringing in the blitz and not sitting back on the third- and fourth-down incompletions.
New England did have one final shot after the Dolphins went three-and-out but Miami managed to hang for a very ugly, but much-needed, 15-10 victory, putting them at 2-3 heading into their bye.