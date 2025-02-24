Dolphins Pick Up Young Cornerback
The Miami Dolphins claimed cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr. off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. Although Cooper Jr. isn’t a big-name addition, the Dolphins need plenty of cornerback depth for this coming season.
Here’s a breakdown of Cooper’s journey and what the Dolphins’ cornerback room looks like right now.
Everything You Need to Know About Cooper
Cooper joined the Baltimore Ravens after going undrafted in the 2024 draft out of Oregon State. He spent the entire season on the Ravens’ practice squad, appearing in just one game. He didn’t record any stats in his one appearance.
Following the season, Cooper was signed to a reserve/future contract with the Seattle Seahawks, but the team released him yesterday.
In two seasons at Oregon State, Cooper appeared in 23 games and racked up 82 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four interceptions and 22 passes defensed. Before playing on the Beavers, he spent two seasons at the College of San Mateo.
Cooper is listed at 5-11, 192 pounds, and mostly played in the slot at Oregon State, recording 467 slot snaps in 2022 and 267 in 2023. Given his size profile, playing him in the slot would make sense for the Dolphins.
Where Miami’s Cornerback Room Stands
Cornerback is a sneaky need for the Dolphins this offseason. Veteran Jalen Ramsey is still under contract, but the team released Kendall Fuller, who played in 11 games this past season, on Feb. 14.
The team’s starting slot cornerback, Kader Kohou, is a restricted free agent, and Siran Neal is an unrestricted free agent. That leaves Cam Smith, Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner and Ramsey as the only cornerbacks on the roster under contract for next season.
Smith has an extensive injury history, while Duck and Bonner were undrafted free agents who have yet to contribute much on the field.
The Dolphins could view Cooper as a potential replacement for Kohou or, more likely, as someone worthy of being his backup. Given that, he’ll likely have to make some kind of impact on special teams and impress during training camp to make the final roster.
Cooper might be the Dolphins’ first cornerback addition of the offseason, but he won’t be the last.