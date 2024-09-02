All Dolphins

Dolphins Practice Report: Good Injury News, New Numbers

The Miami Dolphins had almost all of their players working Monday.

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) talks to reporters during an interview after training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) talks to reporters during an interview after training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice Monday, kicking off the week that will end with their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and there was mostly good news from an attendance standpoint.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Jevon Holland were back at practice Monday, while wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and tight end Tanner Conner worked without their no-contact red jersey.

The one player who didn't practice (in the portion open to the media) was cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whose last practice came the day before the joint workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 21st.

Center Aaron Brewer was spotted during stretching, but after the team moved outside at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Rookie running back Jaylen Wright wore a compression sleeve on his right leg, and linebacker David Long, Jr. had one on his left leg.

The Dolphins' first official injury report of the 2024 season will be released after practice Wednesday.

NEW JERSEY NUMBERS

As is almost always the case at the start of the first week of the regular season, a couple of players switched jersey numbers.

Veteran linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah returned to the 91 he had worn in his first four seasons with the Dolphins, getting the number from defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand.

Hand should get some award for being accommodating because he surrendered the 93 he wore for the Dolphins last season to veteran newcomer Calais Campbell, who's worn that number his entire career. Hand now will be 90.

Then safety Marcus Maye switched from 46 to 26. Maye wore 26 during his first two seasons in the NFL as a member of the New York Jets.

Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

