Projecting a Dolphins Offensive Depth Chart After First Week of Free Agency
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The Miami Dolphins were very active in the first week of free agency, surprisingly so considering they went to the market with limited financial resources.
Quarterback Malik Willis obviously was the headline acquisition, but how many of the other additions on offense could wind up playing significant roles in 2026?
There will be some other significant additions between now and the start of the regular season in September, mainly through the NFL draft next month, but here's an early look at what the Dolphins' offensive depth chart might look like.
PROJECTED DOLPHINS DEPTH CHART THROUGH THE FIRST WEEK OF FREE AGENCY
QUARTERBACK
Projected starter: Malik Willis
Backups: Quinn Ewers, Cam Miller
2025 starter: Tua Tagovailoa
Analysis: The only question here is whether the Dolphins will have a veteran backup or go with a draft pick because Willis being the starter should be a slam dunk — regardless of any comment about wanting competition at every position.
RUNNING BACK
Starter: De'Von Achane
Backups: Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II, Donovan Edwards
2025 starter: De'Von Achane
Analysis: The only way this changes is if a team decides to make the Dolphins a trade offer that would be to good to pass up and Miami would consider it because of Achane's desire for a new contract.
WIDE RECEIVER
Starters: Jaylen Waddle, Jalen Tolbert
Backups: Malik Washington, Tutu Atwell, Theo Wease Jr.
2025 starters: Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill
Analysis: This is a volatile position where things very well might change before September, and this is going with the Dolphins going with a two-receiver lineup. When the Dolphins line up with three wide receivers, Washington and Atwell both figure to get their share of playing time.
TIGHT ENDS
Starters: Greg Dulcich, Ben Sims
Backup: Zack Kuntz
2025 starters: Darren Waller, Alec Ingold (FB)
Analysis: We're going under the assumption that the Dolphins are going to start more often with a bigger alignment than with three wide receivers, and with Alec Ingold now with the L.A. Chargers, we easily could see go with two tight ends or maybe even use Sims in an H-back role. Of course, there's nothing to suggest the Dolphins can't find themselves a fullback in the next few days or months.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Starters: LT Patrick Paul, LG Jonah Savaiinaea, C Aaron Brewer, RG Andrew Meyer, RT Austin Jackson
Backups: Jamaree Salyer, Kion Smith
2025 starters: LT Patrick Paul, LG Jonah Savaiinaea, C Aaron Brewer, RG Cole Strange, RT Austin Jackson
Analysis: The Dolphins absolutely have some work to do with this group and it's possible that neither starting guard is on the roster at this time. For now, we're going to with Meyer as the starting right guard, though Salyer also would be an option. It's also not out of the question that the Dolphins would consider switching Savaiinaea back to the right side, where he played at the University of Arizona.
We'll examine the defense later Sunday.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL