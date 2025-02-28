Dolphins Pro Bowl Tight End Makes Big Uniform Statement
Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith is a proponent of having the throwback uniforms turned into the predominant uniforms worn by the team during the 2025 season.
Smith said he wants to have the old jerseys brought back permanently during a conversation with Barstool Sports.
"Those are my favorite. Why we don't wear them all the time? That's a good question," Smith said. "I don't know who I need to tell this to upstairs, but we have to wear the throwbacks all the time. I love the throwbacks. I love wearing all white. It makes you look fashionable. It looks like Miami."
The Dolphins went 0-2 last season when they wore their throwbacks on Thursday night games against the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers. They wore aqua jerseys for the Buffalo game at Hard Rock Stadium and white jerseys for the Green Bay game at Lambeau Field.
There is a handle on X, which goes by "MAKE THROWBACKS PERMANENT" which advocates the use of the throwbacks in the Dolfan circles. Smith's conversation with Frank the Tank was prominently featured on their timeline.
The X Make Throwbacks Permanent account has more than 3,000 followers. They have developed a following over the last several years as fans and players have been clamoring for the old-retro style uniforms to be made permanent. They have been posting and reposting comments since 2020.
Several fans have posted reponses to Smith's comments.
@TurtlesTakes responded by stating, "@THROWBACKS4EVER SHOUT IT FROM THE ROOFTOPS."
Matthew Childress, who goes under the handle of @footballphinfan, said the team does not care about what the fan base wants.
"You and I both know @MiamiDolphins don't care about the fanbase," Childress said. "To bring them back would create so much good will among us, yet they don't do it."
The Dolphins wore their original uniforms from 1966-2011 and made a few tweaks since then. The current uniform has been used since 2018.