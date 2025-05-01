Dolphins Provide Glimpse of Early Offseason Program Work
The Miami Dolphins are wrapping up the second week of their offseason program and while Phase One is pretty uneventful work, it did feature Tua Tagovailoa throwing the ball to backs and receivers.
The Dolphins again provided a look at some of those throwing sessions via their social media account.
Per the rules of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, these are the Phase One rules:
-- QBs can throw to receivers with no coverage.
-- Kickers and Punters can kick, but players cannot field the ball and no snappers or holders can be involved.
-- Long Snappers can snap into a net.
-- Defensive players may not catch balls at all regardless of who is throwing them.
Along with the throwing sessions, Phase One consists of meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.
The Dolphins also provided football of players working out.
Phase Two, which will start Monday and last three weeks, involves on-field workouts that may include individual or group instruction and drills. This includes “perfect play drills” and drills, plays conducted at a walk-through pace with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
Phase Three, beginning May 27, allows teams to conduct a total of 10 days of organized team activities (OTAs), though the Dolphins again will be using only six of those permitted days. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-11 drills are permitted.
The offseason also includes a mandatory minicamp in June.
As they did last season, the Dolphins have opted to use only six of their 10 OTAs, so their offseason program will conclude at the end of their minicamp, which will run from June 4-6.
THE DOLPHINS OFFSEASON PROGRAM SCHEDULE
Monday, April 21 — Start of offseason program
Wednesday, May 14 — NFL Schedule Release
Tuesday, May 27 — OTA
Thursday, May 29 – OTA
Friday, May 30 — OTA
Monday, June 2 — OTA
Tuesday, June 3 — OTA
Thursday, June 5 — OTA
Tuesday, June 10 — Mandatory minicamp
Wednesday, June 11 — Mandatory minicamp
Thursday, June 12 — Mandatory minicamp