Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will enter the NFL after one of the most productive college careers ever, and Pro Football Focus obviously thinks he'll carry that success over to the NFL.

Tagovailoa was the second favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors behind only Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, according to PFF's ranking of the top 10 candidates.

Former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers one spot after Tagovailoa, was listed as the No. 6 candidate.

Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy while leading LSU to the national title in 2019, was the first quarterback selected in the 2020 draft and Tagovailoa was second.

"The situation Tagovailoa finds himself in is nowhere near as good as Burrow’s," PFF wrote, "and there are still some question marks surrounding his health and whether or not he will even play early on, but Tagovailoa has the traits to succeed in the NFL — even when playing in an offense like Miami’s.

"DeVante Parker is coming off a career year in terms of PFF grade and will arguably have the best quarterback he’s ever had throwing him the ball in 2020, assuming Tagovailoa plays. The former Crimson Tide star was the only college quarterback to produce elite passing grades in each of the last two years. He and Joe Burrow were the only quarterbacks who produced top-15 negatively and positively graded play rates in that same span."

Of course, exactly when Tagovailoa enters the starting lineup will play a big role in his chances of earning Rookie of the Year honors, and we've already suggested it could be later rather than sooner in 2020 because of the presence of Ryan Fitzpatrick on the roster combined with readiness questions with Tagovailoa, both from a physical and learning standpoint.