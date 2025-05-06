Dolphins Ready for Another May Addition?
The Miami Dolphins have done the bulk of their roster construction now that the NFL draft and the bulk of free agency are over, but there likely are a few more moves coming.
And if the recent past is any sort of indicator, we should look for the Dolphins to sign a former first-round pick this month.
Yes, the Dolphins have an interesting streak going, that of signing at least one former first-round pick in May for three consecutive years.
The big signing last year involved wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who followed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn in 2023, who followed not only running back Sony Michel but also edge defender Melvin Ingram in 2022.
The results of those big signings most definitely were mixed, actually even more bad than good.
Beckham was a complete non-factor last year before he asked for and was granted his release; Michel didn't even make the 53-man roster; Wynn was a good starter for the first seven games of 2023 before he was injured; and Ingram had a great first month in 2022 — he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September — but his contribution was limited after that.
For those who might think the Dolphins' streak is no big deal, consider that — according to our research — the last time before 2022 that the Dolphins signed a former first-round pick in May was in 2005 when they brought in wide receiver David Boston (who also didn't pan out).
WHO COULD EXTEND THE STREAK?
As we examine the Dolphins roster and the players still without a team, the one name who jumps out as a possibility to extend the streak would be cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
The 2012 Buffalo Bills first-round pick spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings and had, by all accounts, a solid performance.
Another candidate who fits the criteria is 2015 Washington first-round pick Brandon Scherff, though the need for a starting offensive lineman was greatly reduced after the Dolphins selected Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round of the 2025 draft.
There are other former first-round picks who remain free agents, like wide receiver Amari Cooper edge rusher Von Miller and linebacker Shaq Thompson, but they don't look like logical fits for the Dolphins based on positional need.
In the final analysis, it's more likely the Dolphins will sign somebody other than a former first-round pick this month, but the streak was worth mentioning regardless.