Cris Collinsworth Compared Treylon Burks’s One-Handed Catch to OBJ’s Epic Grab
The Commanders hosted the Broncos for Sunday Night Football in Week 13. Fittingly, No. 13 Treylon Burks did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression during the game by hauling in a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch in the third quarter.
It was the kind of catch that forces fans to make involuntary noises in their living rooms. And in the broadcast booth NBC's Mike Tirico couldn't help but scream when he saw Burks come down with the catch.
After watching multiple replays Tirico asked Cris Collinsworth to compare the Burks catch to the Odell Beckham Jr. catch against the Cowboys that took place 10 years and one week ago.
"You've gotta acknowledge what Odell did though," explained Collinsworth. "I mean, he got fouled. He got pushed. He went down. He got a second foot down inbounds. It was insane. It was a 50-yard throw. It was all those things."
Collinsworth was on the call with Al Michaels when Beckham Jr. staked his claim to one of the best catches ever back in 2014. It is nice that he was there on Sunday night to lend some perspective as the rest of the world—including his broadcast partner—compared a five-yard touchdown to a 43-yard touchdown.
Having said that, what a catch.
Even the guy from the original was impressed.