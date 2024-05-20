Dolphins Ready for Start of Last Phase of Offseason
The Miami Dolphins are kicking off the last part of the offseason program Monday, and maybe the biggest question involved already has been answered.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa reported to the Baptist Health Training Complex on Monday, according to ESPN's Diana Russini, this after it was reported over the weekend that he had missed most of the offseason program as he continues to look for a contract extension.
While the entire offseason program is voluntary except for the three-day minicamp June 4-6, staying away from the spring work often is used for players to show their displeasure about their contract status.
Tagovailoa showing up for Phase Three, which includes Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and the minicamp, confirms what he told reports during the third annual Luau With Tua a little more than a month ago.
“Just letting my agent deal with that and talk to the team about that,” Tagovailoa said then. “For me, my focus is when OTAs come, go to OTAs, show up and be the best teammate I can be.”
The OTAs kicked off one day after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Tua, through his representation, had rejected a Dolphins contract offer. This actually isn't overly dramatic considering each side making contract offers and the other countering is all part of the negotiating process.
And GM Chris Grier said in the offseason, more than once, that this could be a tricky negotiation that could take a while.
Having said all that, it still is good to see Tua showing up for the OTAs.
WHAT PHASE THREE OF THE OFFSEASON PROGRAM MEANS
Phase Three of the offseason program offers each NFL team the opportunity to conduct as many as 10 OTAs, along with the three-day minicamp, but the Dolphins have chosen to have only six OTAs for a third consecutive year.
The Dolphins, it should be noted, are not the only team that use this quallity-over-quantity approach.
The Dolphins will have OTAs Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week, followed by Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday next week before they conclude their offseason program with the minicamp.
During OTAs, no live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.