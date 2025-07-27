Dolphins Rework Fitzpatrick Contract
Minkah Fitzpatrick has gotten his wish, at least for the moment.
The Miami Dolphins have adjusted the contract of the defensive back a month after bringing back their 2018 first-round pick, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.
The Dolphins have given Fitzpatrick a signing bonus just north of $16 million, which represents almost exactly the average salary in the two years remaining on the contract he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.
The revised contract will move Fitzpatrick's salary for 2025 up $2 million up to $17.5 million in 2025 with $15.6 million come in 2026, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. At the same time, the Dolphins will clear up about $11 million in cap space, which will be welcome for a team that was tight under the cap.
Rosenhaus told Schefter he still was working on a multi-year extension for the safety, who came up with a spectacular interception in practice Saturday.
Notwithstanding his desire for a new contract, Fitzpatrick had been a full participant since practice began Wednesday.
Miami re-acquired Fitzpatrick last month in a trade with the Steelers when they sent Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh along with a pick swap.
Rosenhaus also represents Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler, who also is looking for a new contract. Sieler was Miami's Most Valuable Player last season. Rosenhaus also represents tight end Jonnu Smith, who was sent to Pittsburgh as part of the trade that brought Fitzpatrick because the Dolphins didn't want to give him the new contract (or the amount) he was seeking.
As we examined earlier, Fitzpatrick's production has gone downhill since 2022, but there were some external factors involved and he should play a key role for the Dolphins defense in 2025.
Fitzpatrick had a career high passer rating allowed of 127.6 rate when targeted in 2024. The number was almost 50 points higher than his career average of 80.6.
He also allowed his most yards per target (10.4), highest completion percentage when targeted (78.8) and allowed his second-most touchdowns in coverage (4), according to Pro Football Reference.
Fitzpatrick did have 96 total tackles, which is an increase from 64 the previous season when he played just 10 games. He also cut his missed tackle rate from 7.2% to 4% despite the higher volume of attempts.