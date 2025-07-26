Dolphins 2025 Camp: Practice 4 Recap
The Miami Dolphins conducted their first practice of the 2025 training camp in front of fans Saturday at the Baptist Health Training Complex
The festivities began with the team's theme song blasting over the loudspeakers as players ran onto the field. Three rookie offensive linemen, led by second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea, roused up the crowd.
One of the songs that played while the players were going through stretching was "Top Play," one of the songs recorded by new tight end Darren Waller.
Along with the three players on injury lists — Liam Eichenberg, Waller and Ifeatu Melifonwu — center Aaron Brewer continues to miss practice with a lower-body injury that head coach Mike McDaniel said wasn't serious and tackle Bayron Matos is still out as he continues to recover from his scary upper-body injury. Rookie safety Dante Trader Jr., a fifth-round pick from Maryland, was missing for a second consecutive day,
Running back De'Von Achane wore the orange jersey as the player of the day Friday.
PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
-- For the first time in camp we got one-on-one battles between wide receivers and defensive backs, which is where we'll remind everyone this drill heavily favors the offense.
-- The big news here was Kader Kohou going down and grabbing his right knee while covering Tyreek Hill in that drill.
-- Newcomer Jack Jones had a great rep when he had blanket coverage and broke up a pass intended for Tarik Black, who earlier had a long reception down the right sideline.
-- Interesting that the first play had Minkah Fitzpatrick covering Hill.
-- On the first play of 11-on-11s, guess what? Yep, a flag for illegal procedure or illegal formation.
-- James Daniels did a nice job creating a cut-back seam for De'Von Achane.
-- On the first pass, Bradley Chubb created some pressure after working past Julian Hill.
-- Alexander Mattison got a big hole up the middle on Zach Wilson's first snap, with Ryan Hayes making a key block.
-- Zach Wilson's first pass was a pretty throw over a defense to wide receiver Dee Eskridge near the right sideline.
-- On the first bomb of the day, rookie safety John Saunders Jr. had blanket coverage on Tarik Black down the middle and broke up Wilson's pass.
-- Linebacker Channing Tindall busted a running play by getting to Ollie Gordon II in the backfield afer shooting through the gap.
-- Brooks got to Achane in the backfield for the second time.
-- Rookie free agent Andrew Armstrong made a nice low catch on a pass over the middle from Wilson.
-- Brooks and Benito Jones combined to bust up a pass play when they got close to Tagovailoa.
-- Willie Gay Jr. batted down a Tua pass intended to Tyreek Hill after coming on the blitz. Gay continues to look good in camp.
-- Fullback Alec Ingold did a good job in pass pro against Chop Robinson, allowing Wilson to slide in the pocket.
-- Minkah Fitzpatrick had the play of camp so far when he leaped to intercept a deep Wilson pass intended for Tahj Washington, who was well covered on the play.
-- Quinn Ewers had a great completion to Black for about 25 yards when he lofted a pass just over cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. We'll say it, that was Tua-type touch.
-- Jaelan Phillips had a stuff against De'Von Achane on a running play after some special teams work.
-- Austin Jackson and Pharaoh Brown combined to spring Alexander Mattison outside and then did a flying bump chest. Mattison has been running with authority early in camp.
-- Cornell Armstrong came up to break up a Wilson pass up the middle intended for Tahj Washington.
-- Rookie Jason Marshall Jr. had another spectacular interception, leaping and making the catch falling backward on a Quinn Ewers pass down the right sideline intended for RB Nate Noel. There was a flag on the play at the line of scrimmage, but it doesn't change Marshall's impressive play.
-- Tua then had a precision throw over the middle in traffic to Jaylen Waddle.
-- Zach Sieler busted up a running play by Ollie Gordon II by getting into the backfield immediately.
-- Wilson had another nice second-level throw over a defender, this one to Dee Eskridge.
-- Waddle got himself wide open in the middle of a zone down the middle of the field, and Tua hit him for a sizable gain.
-- Rookie corner B.J. Adams got off the field looking wobbly after a pass play. He was carted inside the facilty.
-- Wilson had a nice dart over the middle, again to Eskridge.
-- After Julian Hill false-started, Tahj Washington went low to catch a pass from Wilson.
-- DT Ben Stille got to Ewers quickly after not biting a fake pitch.
-- Ewers threw a long touchdown pass to Monaray Baldwin after he got behind Cam Smith down the left sideline.
-- That was followed by another long touchdown pass, this one from Tua to Tyreek Hill down the middle with Ashtyn Davis in coverage.
-- Gay got to Achane on a running play, but stopped before making contact and Achane bounced it outside for a long gain (practice style).
-- The last play of practice was a completion from Tua to Waddle who got wide open.