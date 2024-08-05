Dolphins Ring of Honor to Get New Member
For the first time since 2014, the Miami Dolphins will induct a former player into the Ring of Honor at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins announced Monday that former defensive tackle Tim Bowens has been selected as the newest inductee. He will be inducted during a special ceremony at halftime of the Dolphins home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 27.
“Tim Bowens was the epitome of a team player who performed at an elite level for a long period of time, allowing both his teammates and the Miami Dolphins to be successful,” Garfinkel said in a statement. “From the day he was drafted until the day he retired, Tim was a warrior in the trenches. His selfless, dependable and physical style of play is a big reason why his teammates also found success, most notably Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas, who are now enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. We are excited to recognize Tim later this season and cement him where he belongs, among the all-time greats in Miami Dolphins history.”
Recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Zach Thomas appeared at a press conference before practice Monday to talk about his former teammate before introducing him to the local media.
"He was the ultimate teammate, one that was unselfish and made everyone around him better," Thomas said. "I am here to introduce Tim "Bad Ass" Bowens."
Bowens was humbled by the news,
"It was a shock, but I knew something was going on when they called me down here for a meeting," Bowens said, "I'm really thankful. I'm honored. I'm grateful. I don't really know what to say right now,"
Bowens was a first-round draft choice out of Mississippi in 1994. Bowens was selected as the Defensive Rookie of the Year as he anchored a rushing defense which finished the year before as the 19th best in the league. With the addition of Bowens, Miami improved to sixth.
Bowens was a 10-year starter and a two-time Pro Bowl selection. The Dolphins finished in the top 10 in rushing defense six times during Bowens' 10 seasons as a starter.
DOLPHINS RING OF HONOR INDUCTIONS
Sept. 16, 1990 — Founder Joe Robbie (1966-89)
Nov. 19, 1990 — FB Larry Csonka (1968-74, 1979), QB Bob Griese (1967-80), C Jim Langer (1970-79) and WR Paul Warfield (1970-74)
Nov. 18, 1991 — LB Nick Buoniconti (1969-76)
Nov. 16, 1992 — 1972 Undefeated Team
Dec. 13, 1993 — G Larry Little (1969-80)
Dec. 12, 1994 C Dwight Stephenson (1980-87)
Dec. 11, 1995 — G Bob Kuechenberg (1970-84)
Nov. 25, 1996 — Head Coach Don Shula (1970-95)
Dec. 5, 1999 — WR Nat Moore (1974-86)
Sept. 17, 2000 — QB Dan Marino (1983-99)
Dec. 15, 2003 — WR Mark Clayton (1983-92) and Mark Duper (1982-92)
Dec. 3, 2006 — S Dick Anderson (1968-77)
Dec. 25, 2006 — T Richmond Webb (1990-2000)
Dec. 14, 2008 — DT Bob Baumhower (1977-86) and DE Doug Betters (1978-87)
Nov. 18, 2010 — S Jake Scott (1970-75) and DE Bill Stanfill (1969-76)
Dec. 4, 2011 — TE Jim Mandich (1970-77)
Oct. 14, 2012 — DE/LB Jason Taylor (1997-2007, 2009, 2011) and LB Zach Thomas (1996-2006)
Dec. 14, 2012 — Defensive Coordinator Bill Arnsparger (1969-74, 1976-83)
Oct. 31, 2013 — LB John Offerdahl (1986-93)
Dec. 21, 2014 — DT Manny Fernandez (1968-1975)