Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Phillips, Milton, Grier, and More
Part 2 of a weekend Miami Dolphins on SI mailbag:
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain wanted to know what guards you think the Dolphins could take at number 13?
Hey Jorge, if we’re talking pure guards, the one player there would be Tyler Booker from Alabama. There also are the college tackles who could be used at guard (at least at the start of their NFL career), like Armand Membou of Missouri, Will Campbell of LSU and Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas. I don’t know if any of them will be available at 13, but they all would be options.
From Stephen Ryan:
Any news on JP’s knee rehab?
Hey Stephen, there haven’t been any recent updates since Phillips posted a short video on Instagram. It’s almost 100 percent certain we won’t see Phillips doing anything during the offseason program, so it might not be until closer to training camp that we get a better idea.
From Chris Roney:
The OL. It isn't fixed and April isn't gonna do the job...What are Grier and McDaniel thinking??
Hey Chris, they’re thinking it’s April and there’s still plenty of time left to make some additions, whether through the draft or with a veteran free agent. It also could be that you’re more worried about it than they are.
From Ed Helinski:
Seems like Joe Milton going to Dallas for a 5th round pick and a 7th coming back was a steal. Why wouldn’t other teams want a piece of this action?
Hey Ed, that’s a great question because it seems to me any team would or should want to take a shot on a QB with ridiculous physical traits like Milton possesses. And the compensation was basically nothing and he’s got three years left on a very cheap contract. So I just don’t understand why there wouldn’t have been a line of teams wanting to make that trade.
From Jake McVay:
Hi Alain, I know you like CB with the first pick. I think they have to draft the trenches in the first 2 picks. Can you explain why you would wait until later for a DT or Guard?
Hey Jake, I like CB with the first pick but I also would be fine with a DT. I do think guard isn’t quite as big a need at this time and I’m also not big on taking a pure guard at 13 (positional value) or even a tackle moving to guard because the Dolphins have to see what they have in Patrick Paul.
From RB2659:
I know Tyler Warren’s family. They met with Miami. They LOVED Mike McDaniel. Is there any scenario where they go TE at 13? There’s no way. Right?
The only way to justify going tight end with all the needs on this team is they’re a borderline-lock future Hall of Famer sitting there at 13.
From Brandon:
We all know we screwed up not taking Joe Milton late last year. You’ve been saying it for a year now, and I don’t believe for a second that the Phins front office doesn’t see your content. My question is if he was available for a pick swap of a 5th for a 7th, how did we whiff on him twice? Like, we know Grier is stupid, but is he too stubborn to ever admit a mistake? It’s doubling down on an inferior offensive line all over again. It’s infuriating.
Hey Brandon, first off, I don’t think the Dolphins really are concerned about my opinions — on Joe Milton or anybody else. Clearly, they didn’t think enough of him to select him in the fifth round last year or give the Patriots something of more value than they got from the Cowboys (although maybe New England didn’t want to trade him within the division). Let’s also understand that while I think Milton was worth a shot because of his size/speed/arm strength combination, that doesn’t mean NFL teams all bought into that idea.
From Roger Dodger:
The 2024 season saw the Dolphins' backup QB competition between White and Thompson, with Thompson ultimately winning the role and White being released. No South Florida sportswriter reported any issues with this decision; they simply fell in line. What did they miss?
Hey Roger, back again to take another shot at the media and, shockingly, you’re wrong again. At least as far as I’m concerned because I said repeatedly on the All Dolphins Podcast that while Thompson had the better training camp of the two, I didn’t like the decision based on game performance and the fact White always was placed on really bad situations all summer. As for the other sportswriters, I can’t speak for them, but I can tell you that Chris Perkins agreed with them that White was the better choice.
From Dave:
Alain, do you have thoughts about the NFL deciding to recognize the old All America Football Conference (AAFC) in their official stats now? Thus the 1948 Browns who went 15-0 in the 8-team league are now recognized as an undefeated team joining our 72 Fins. Kinda beyond absurd in my book.
Hey Dave, I’ll be honest and tell you that I don’t know if I care that much, but I’ll buy the point that the NFL record book should be about the NFL because not all leagues are created equal.
From finsfan4life:
Any news on Chubb and Phillips rehab from injuries? Or will we have to wait until April 21 when offseason workouts start?
I addressed Phillips earlier in this edition of the mailbag, and as for Chubb I definitely would expect him around for the offseason program because he said after last season he was ready physically and it should be noted Chubb’s contract includes a $100,000 workout bonus.
From Dwayne Page:
When a regime change occurs, I hope Dolphins brass has enough foresight to pursue Eagles Assistant GM Jon Ferrari and/or Alec Halaby. Executives under Howie Roseman's tutelage would be an immediate upgrade over Grier. It's time for Ross & Shore to recruit proven success. Agree?
Hey Dwayne, I’m of the belief we should cross that bridge when we get to it, but, yes, if and when the Dolphins reach the point of making a move from Chris Grier, they would be smart to look at the Eagles organization as well as all of the most successful franchises around the NFL.