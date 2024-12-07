Dolphins Saturday Moves and Injury Updates
The Miami Dolphins will not have any new players on the active roster for their game against the New York Jets among the three who returned to practice over the past two weeks.
Bradley Chubb, Cameron Goode and Blake Ferguson all were downgraded to OUT on Saturday, meaning the Dolphins declined to activate any of them for the Jets game.
The only move the Dolphins made Saturday involved long-snapper Zach Triner getting elevated from the practice squad for a second consecutive game.
Ferguson has practiced for the past two weeks, but he will miss an eighth consecutive game after being placed on the non-football illness list after the Week 5 game against New England.
Chubb and Goode returned to practice this week after spending the entire season recovering from the knee injuries they sustained late in the 2023 season, Chubb in Week 17 and Goode in Week 18.
The Dolphins still have players listed as questionable for the game against the Jets — tackle Terron Armstead (knee), CB Kader Kohou (back), RB Raheem Mostert (hip) and LB Anthony Walker Jr. (hamstring).
JETS UPDATES
The Jets, meanwhile, made two injury updates Saturday, downgrading running back Breece Hall (knee) and cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers (illness) to OUT, and anncouned a series of roster moves.
C.J. Mosley, who was ruled out Friday, was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring) remains doubtful.
Wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer both were activated from injured reserve after returning to practice this week.
DB Kendall Sheffield was elevated from the practice squad and offenisve lineman Connor McGovern was released.